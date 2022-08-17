‘My’ doctors – El Financiero

A few days ago I noticed a new spot on my face. Since I’m past that age where one simply shrugs off novelties in the epidermis, I remembered that a friend, not so long ago, told me about a dermatologist who takes care of you and checks you from top to bottom to see if you don’t have a treacherous mole.

I asked my friend for the contact of his dermatologist. I use the ‘her’ because in Mexico some of us fall into the deception of believing ourselves to be privileged: she is not ‘the’ dermatologist of the public health system that anyone has to consult; she is a doctor – like any other, nothing personal – for those who can pay, for those who feel capable of hiring medical care.

But the reality is that in health matters, if things get seriously complicated, few, very very few in our country would have the resources to pay for medical coverage worthy of the name.

I pick up the thread. My friend sent me the contact of his dermatologist. Then I wrote him a message requesting information to schedule an appointment. “Is it urgent for you?” An assistant answered me via WhatsApp. Well, it would be fine in September, I replied. I don’t know if the other side laughed a lot or a little at me, but they informed me that they could receive me in December. Yes, in four months.

I’ve had several surgeries and at least some of them didn’t turn out all right (I could tell you ugly things about that doctor –who calls himself your eminence–). But even so, I consider myself healthy, although there are those who believe me to be a hypochondriac.

And since the life of a journalist is not enough to always be registered with the IMSS –almost half of my career path has been like freelancing– Well, I have had experience with private doctors for a long time. I have ‘my’ GPs. Some of them are hotties, others are standard sinners.

The other day I was in the parking lot of the ABC de Observatorio –’my’ hospital– and I saw one of those vans arrive that you didn’t even know existed, nor could you say the make and model, but you do know that they are priceless for mortals, and a… doctor got out of it. I don’t know if he was the best neurosurgeon or the best Mexican cardiologist, but one of those vehicles… wow, wow. You know what I’m thinking.

Yesterday, that source of inconsistency that is López-Gatell criticized the health care system that works embedded in pharmacies (you put the brand you like, I am not going to help someone without prestige to discredit anyone).

You have to have little shame to be the most responsible for public health in Mexico – your immediate boss is a parapet – and four years later whining from the National Palace that those offices are useless.

Of course, in general terms, these pharmacies/consultations are deficient! What a discovery, Mr. Undersecretary. Now tell us, how much have you improved, in four years of power, in four years where you have had the support, the shelter and even the complicity of Congress with morenista majorities, the Mexican health system?

If some of us go to private doctors, for 80 pesos or 2,000 for a consultation, it is because, despite the fact that we voted in 2018 for a change to strengthen the health system, it has seen how the poorer, who today pay more for consultations and buy more medicines (https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/empresas/2022/08/09/farmacias-tienen-ingresos-40-superiores-a-los-niveles- precovid/).

Let us give thanks for private doctors, a system with abuses, but the only one to which we can appeal in the face of the abandonment of the government of change.