Minecraft player has completely mined the map for five years

One of the best gaming communities is undoubtedly Minecraft, which always surprises people looking to complete different achievements within this popular title.

Achievements that often have to do with tasks to which the players are given, doing something on their giant and three-dimensional map, which has height and depth margins. Some actually go much further and use this entire map for these adventures, like a player who is about to completely mine it.

This is a youtuber from nick Minthical, who has been on this crazy quest to completely mine the kilometers of Minecraft map, for a little over five years. Work in which he has chopped almost 45 million blocks, from the surface to the final layer of bedrock.

Task that he hopes to finish during the month of September, as he has commented in a video that he published on his YouTube channel, commenting on his progress. And incidentally delivering enough statistical data from Minecraft, which she has been collecting during this adventure.

An achievement that although it is not original since there have been known players who have completed it, in any case it will catapult him to that strange altar of those who instead of building, decide to take the trouble to chop and destroy the entire map.