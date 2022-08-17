Michael B Jordan doesn’t own Sylvester Stallone’s Ferrari, but he wears this…

Michael B Jordan, famous for his performances in “Black Panther” and “Creed” where he worked alongside Sylvester Stallone, has an enviable collection of cars and although he doesn’t have a Ferrari, he does have a powerful model that you’ll love to meet. We show you…

Michael B. Jordan is an American actor who is increasingly making his way in Hollywood, featured in several important roles such as the antagonist of the movie “Black Panther”, where he gave life to the fearsome Erik Killmonger, and in “Creed: heart of a champion” playing the son of the boxer Apollo, Rocky Balboa’s best friend sharing with Sylvester Stallone.

As time went by, his name became better known. accumulating a heritage that exceeds 100 million dollars, in addition to the wide cinematographic repertoire that surrounds it with the best in the industry, taking advantage of each blockbuster to continue filling its exclusive car garagean aspect of his life that he loves at full speed.

Although he has a modest collection that at the moment does not include Ferrari, one of the most used brands by celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone.does ride in high-performance on-road models that set it apart from the rest with incredible selections.

An acquisition where it draws attention, it is the Acura NSX valued at 200 thousand dollars of faithful performance that offers 600CV, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds plus a top speed of 300km/h, taking into account its two-door design, comfortable seats, advanced technology and excellent mobility to reach any destination.

Without a doubt, This luxury vehicle is one of the actor’s most special, where he usually drives enjoying the highest quality behind the wheel and with extraordinary functionality full of comfort for all its occupants.