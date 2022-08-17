Mexico vs Spain: Quarterfinals

The Mexican team will seek to continue making history. In the last match of the Group stage of U-20 Women’s World Cupwhich is celebrated in Costa Rica, Mexico was measured against a power, Germanyand only the victory would put them in the next round.

At minute 59, alexia villanueva He got the goal that made our team dream. With the historic goal, the Aztecs managed to advance to the Quarter finals to continue dreaming of playing an epic role in the world Cup of the category.

How did the Mexican National Team do in the Group Phase?

Getting the ticket was not easy at all. In their debut they drew 1-1 against their similar New Zealand. Despite trailing 1-0, Annette Vazquez he took out the caste and thus they managed to divide units.

Last Saturday, the panorama did not look favorable at all, because once again they equalized, now without so many on the board vs. Colombiaso front Germanyyou had to win yes or yes, to continue making history, and in the end that happened.

Against whom does Mexico play the Quarterfinals of the U-20 Women’s World Cup?

This Saturday, the Women’s Mexican National Team U-20 the faces will be seen before another power. The duel for the semifinals of the World Cup will be against Spainand you can enjoy it exclusively for the screen of A More.

How does Spain get to the match against Mexico?

The Iberians arrive as the first of the Group A after drawing against Brazil (0-0), thrashing the locals by blackboard 5-0 and defeated by a score of 3-0 Australia to add six units.

When and where do Mexico vs. Spain play in the U-20 World Cup?

the match between Mexico vs Spain will be this Saturday, August 20 at 5:30 PM (Central Mexico time), in the National Stadium of Costa Ricaand you can enjoy this duel, exclusively for the screen of A More.