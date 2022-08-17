Mexico eliminates Germany and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the U20 Women’s World Cup

With a goal from Villanueva, Ana Galindo’s Mexican National Team qualifies for the next round of the World Cup.

The Mexican National Team U-20 got the victory he needed against Germany and with a goal alexia villanueva advanced to the quarterfinals of World Cup Costa Rica 2022with a score of 1-0 at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium.

Mexico He gave his best performance in the world Cup, with a football of claw and a lot of self-love; The first half had a great physical display, but he lacked the last shot, something he got in the complement, although he suffered to keep the victory. The team continues in the tournament and remains undefeated with two draws and one win.

The team he leads Ana Galindo he stripped himself of all concern, because he came to this game with the commitment to win yes or yes, with a loose, offensive soccer that began to give him results after the initial scare that it gave him Germanywhich soon put in check the goal defended by Celeste Thorn.

At minute 9, Mexico He almost opened the scoring with a cross shot from Natalia Mauleonafter a backlash from Annette Vazquezbut the Teutonic sweep was perfect.

Mexico defeats Germany by the minimum and qualifies for the quarterfinals. Getty Images

The Mexican team He had a good start, weaving an offensive game especially on the right, with a rival also ready to attack at speed. After minute 30, the Mexican team made a difference in better elaborated plays.

The game was played one on one, with Mexico more dangerous in its arrivals; at 34′, Germany had a hand in the area, after a shot by the Mexicans, but the refereeing body let it pass, when there was a possibility that the VAR would come into function, which is used for the first time in the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

As it happened in the previous game, Mexico He continued to show a lack of forcefulness, something that this time should not go through the need to get the three points to stay alive in the Sub 20 world. The Aztec team failed in the last play and the conviction towards their game was the best, without respect towards a rival of the greats of the world.

The second half grew in intensity, bordered by the 0-0 that did not suit Mexico. After minute 50, the goalkeeper Celeste Thorn twice he took shots from Germany, who also wanted to score at all costs and was in front; but the Aztec team remained unbeatable and at the same time sought to generate above. The delivery of the Mexicans finally had a prize, since from a foul charged near the left wing came the play that gave them 1-0 to the pupils of Ana Galindo. A center to the area was headed and fell to alexia villanuevawho at 58′ did not forgive with a right hand that he sent inside.

Mexico rounded off his dominance with a score, though Germany redoubled efforts and went for the tie. The rival took control of the ball, but the team doubled at speed when they won it and at 75′ Blanky Serrano he missed a great opportunity to widen the score, by not being able to make a good reception of the ball in the center, after Villanueva’s service.

calm was what i needed Mexico, because there was little time left to get the ticket to the next round; It was time to defend the advantage, since the Europeans were on top. The final ten minutes were a great test for the defensive zone and all the players fought seriously; the last line led by Espino did not let anything pass.

Mexico he achieved his goal: to win, even if by the slightest difference, and he is already in the next World Cup phase.