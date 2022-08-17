Megan Fox’s advice to Kourtney Kardashian on how to be the best “wife on tour” for Travis Barker

Image credit: Shutterstock

Kelly machine gun (b. Colonel Baker32) resumes his Sold out tours in September, and when it does, Kourtney Kardashian will be ready. His husband, Travis Barker, performed with MGK on three dates on the North American leg of the tour, and Kourtney, 43, was his proud “tour wife”. For the Kardashian alum, it was a chance to take a look at Travis’ world and live a different kind of life – and took a crash course through Megan Fox. “Megan has already joined Colson in numerous performances before, so even though she is not with them at the moment,” says a source from KarJenner. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “he gave Kourtney a lot of advice before he went on the road”.

Megan, 36, told Kourtney “how to pack properly on the street, but how to stay in touch with your kids when they’re away,” the source shares with. HollywoodLife. “It’s nothing really new for Kourtney, but she thought it was super sweet that Megan took the time to show she cares. Kourtney is happy to be back home soon and see her children ”.

“Although Kourtney has known Travis for years, she never experienced what life was like while traveling on the road with him,” continues the insider. “Sure, it’s just a couple of shows, but her [loved] every moment. It’s a completely different side of Travis that he’s seen, and he thinks he’s so hot. Kourtney is so grateful that she can join Travis and jokingly calls herself a groupie all the time. She is happy to be by her side so soon after her health scare, and she is so proud that he managed to pull it off even with a broken thumb. Kourtney is living in the moment of her life and she is absorbing every moment ”.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Travis will fly overseas to play drums on the European leg of the Sold out tour. The tour will resume on September 17th in Cologne, Germany, and from there, it touches some of the main cities of Western Europe: Zurich, Paris, London, Glasgow, Dublin, Amsterdam, etc. If Travis decides to do some of the dates, they expect Kourt to join him on a trip to Europe.

“Kourtney has the best time touring with Travis,” says a second source of KarJenner HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was exciting to live the life of a rock star. She’s had her fame for so long and she’s used to screaming at fans, but the rush of this was on a whole different level. She’s so damn proud she is Mrs. Travis Barker, she liked being on tour and she’s encouraging Travis to do more shows so she can go on tour again.