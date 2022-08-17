Meet the mega luxurious mansion that Ben Affleck has put up for sale to move in with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, American actor, director, producer and screenwriter has taken the big step with Jennifer Lopez so they will begin to live together on a daily basis, leading the actor to sell his Mansion. The producer began his career as a child actor in educational documentaries and later appeared in several films directed by Kevin Smith, including “Mallrats” and “Chasing Amy.”

Ben Affleck He began to gain notoriety within the film industry after starring in and writing the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting,” a film that garnered critical acclaim and earned him, among other awards, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The actor who turned 50 on August 15, starred in, directed and produced “Argo”, which became a critical and box office success and won the Oscar for best film, in addition to awarding him multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Because of this it is not surprising that the husband of Jennifer Lopez own a luxurious mansion.

Recently Ben Affleck put up for sale his Mansion in Los Angeles, after marrying lopez. The 1,900-square-meter property is located in Pacific Palisades and the actor acquired it in 2018, when he separated from his partner at the time. Jennifer Garner. At the time of your purchase of the Mansion the director paid $19.2 million.

Nevertheless, Ben Affleck has decided to put up for sale Mansion for 30 million dollars. The house located near the elegant Riviera Country Club, has views of the mountains and is built with a traditional white brick. Besides, the Mansion of the husband of Jennifer Lopez It has a column-framed entrance, a spiral staircase, a gigantic chandelier, and a foyer.

Source: Pinterest

As for the kitchen Ben Affleck, it has marble countertops and a “Butler’s Pantry”. Inside the Mansion there is a glass wall that connects the interiors with the backyard. The house has large fireplaces, a pool, a hot tub and a slide. Finally, some of the property’s luxuries include a gym, wine cellar, movie theater, seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and a fully equipped guest house.