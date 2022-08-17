Meet Sophie, Sistine and Scarlet, the daughters of Sylvester Stallone










The Stallones

Sylvester Stallone is a Hollywood myth. But, in addition, Sylvester Stallone is the father of three women who are called to be (perhaps) the new Kardashian.



happy and united family

Married to model Jennifer Flavin since 1997, the actor has always defined his family as the engine that helps him move on a daily basis. This is how Sophie Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose, the three daughters of the marriage, have become the vital center of the family.



Red carpet regulars

In fact, for several years, the three sisters have accompanied the actor on red carpets, events and various soirees, demonstrating a style and security unbecoming of their age.



Go on

And it is that in 2018, when the three sisters were presented in society at the Golden Globes gala, they were still very young. Despite their age, they gave a lesson in elegance, poise and boards that made the world fall in love.



The new generation

Years later, Stallone’s three daughters already have their own entity, they fly alone and aim to be part of the new generation of influencers headed by illustrious daughters such as Lily Rose Depp, Lourdes León or Kaia Gerber.



Who are Stallone’s daughters?

To get to know them better, we tell you who Sophie Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose are and what they currently spend their time with.



Sophia Rose Stallone

Sophia Rose Stallone (born 1996) is the oldest of the three sisters. She was famous almost from her birth, because a cardiac malformation led her to undergo surgery when she was just two months old. An open heart operation that she had to repeat in 2012, at the age of 16.



He finished his studies

With her health problems overcome, Sophia Rose Stallone graduated in Communication and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California.



Model like her mother

In parallel with her studies, the young Sophia Rose Stallone looked at herself in her mother’s mirror and has worked as a model for firms such as Dolce & Gabbana



Entrepreneur

That experience in the world of fashion, added to the genetics inherited from her mother, has led her to launch her own lifestyle blog, in which she offers advice on fashion, beauty, literature, and even self-help.



unwaxed

Since the summer of 2020, Sophia has shared a podcast with her sister Sistine entitled ‘Unwaxed’. As they themselves define it, “cheaper than going to a therapist.” And it is that the two sisters talk about everything a little: from fame, to their visits to the doctor, going through their birthdays, even their experiences with stalkers. All with a naturalness that hypnotizes.



Sport lover

Despite her heart problems, and also her anxiety, as she herself has confessed, Sophie Rose is passionate about sports. Especially, golf and horse riding occupy a relevant space in her life.



established relationship

She’s also a football fan, which helps that her boyfriend since 2017, Connor Spears, is a professional footballer.



Sistine Rose Stallone

Sistine Rose Stallone (born 1998) is the middle sister of the three and the one who first took her mother’s fashion path.



IMG Models

In fact, in 2016, at the age of 18, she signed an exclusive contract with the prestigious IMG Models agency, where models of the stature of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid or Paris Jackson are already present.



Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana

Since then, Sistine has been part of campaigns for firms such as Chanel or Dolce & Gabbana. In addition, she has been on the cover of publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue or Town & Country.



Two movies (so far)

However, in recent years he has also made his first steps in cinema. Thus, after shooting ’47 Meters Away 2′ in 2019, this 2021 has also appeared in ‘Midnight in Switchgrass’, starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.



Committed to your podcast

On the other hand, the young actress and model is the other 50% of the ‘Unwaxed’ podcast that she shares with her sister Sophia. A podcast with weekly regularity that already exceeds 50 deliveries and that has more and more listeners.



Scarlet Rose Stallone

Scarlet Rose Stallone (born in 2002) is the youngest of the three sisters and, at the moment, the one with the fewest followers on Instagram: around 800,000 compared to the more than 1.5 million accumulated by her two sisters



Does not want fashion (for now)

Scarlet is the only one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters who has not dedicated herself to the world of fashion. However, she has made sporadic appearances on television. The first, on the David Letterman show when he was only 8 years old.



Fitness

Of course, unlike her sisters, Scarlet seems to want to focus her future on athletics, fitness and lifestyle.



Keeping up with the Stallones




Source link

