Meet María Hanneman, a young passionate about classical piano

At 16, the Mexican pianist María Hanneman has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, the Mozarteum in Salzburg and the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City. Now, she is about to make her debut at the 50th edition of the Cervantino International Festival.

Reaching these famous stages is an impulse to finish the piano career that she is studying at the National Conservatory of Mexico, where she is in the sixth year of nine. Hanneman knows how to play a little violin and is also studying singing, although more for pleasure; the piano has been his passion since he was in kindergarten.

He started with a red toy piano at the age of 3, playing nursery rhymes.

“I loved it, but I didn’t really know what I was doing, I was just playing with one finger,” he recalled in a recent interview with The Associated Press in Naucalpan, Mexico.

She herself asked her parents to enroll her in classes when she was 4 years old. She later studied with the Suzuki method, with which she says it was very easy to learn more about the instrument.

There are no other professional musicians in his family. His paternal grandfather was Dutch, his paternal grandmother and his maternal grandparents are Mexican. His parents, who are publicists, were more into rock, pop and electronic music, but began to get more into classical music thanks to Hanneman.

“My dad listens to punchis, punchis, punchis and for him that’s music,” she said with a smile, imitating electronic music.

Hanneman finished high school online because of the pandemic, and for high school she preferred to take a grade exam after preparing for six months rather than attend school.

“I really felt like school was taking time away from me at the piano,” he said.

Now he travels the world for competitions and concerts. She has performed in Central America, Canada and the United States, but of all the scenarios the one that excites her the most is Fine Arts, where she dreamed of performing since she was a child. Finally, the opportunity arose at the invitation of the Mexican tenor Javier Camarena, with whom she was in contact through social networks.

“As I did not believe it and my mind did not process it,” he recalled about his presentation in September of last year. “It’s because it’s Mexico… (the Palace) is beautiful, inside and out,” she added.

Last year, he also won first place in the International Music Competition, taking home the Great Virtuoso Prize of the competition held in London, whose gala concert was held in the British capital in April this year.

“I was very happy to be there and to be with a lot of kids (guys) who play piano,” Hanneman said. “It was a very funny experience”.

Among the pieces that he likes to play the most are Mendelssohn’s “Rondo Capriccioso”, Rachmaninoff’s prelude “The Moscow Bells” and Manuel M. Ponce’s “Gavota”. Although not everything is classical music; he also likes jazz and pop, including artists like Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. Rock, classic: Elvis Presley.

“Everyone thinks I’m weird because I don’t like reggaeton, but what if they think I’m weird,” said the young woman.

Among the Mexican musicians, he said that he admires Jesse & Joy, Lila Downs and Café Tacvba. These last two will be presented, like her, at the Cervantino.

“I can’t wait to see Café Tacvba,” he said. Another artist he hopes to see in action is Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

Hanneman has channels on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube, where he shares videos of his performances, but he has yet to release his debut album, something he would like to do in the future.

For his concerts at the Cervantino he will include pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Ponce and Mendelssohn. It will have four dates in Celaya, Irapuato, Guanajuato and León.

“I am very excited, the truth is I am a little nervous because it is a very important festival, or the most important in the country, and there are many artists,” she said. “I love Guanajuato.”