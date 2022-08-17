Mazda and Santander give you credit to buy your first car

If you have between 18 and 25 years old and you want to buy your first car, we have good news for you since Banco Santander and Mazda of Mexico launched “Mazda First”which is a program that provides youth financing.

The purpose of this financing is facilitate the purchase processin addition to build credit history because young people of that age do not have proof of income. The program is especially aimed at those who have minimum monthly income of 6 thousand pesos without the need to be studying any specific level of studies.

Mazda First has the same features of the plans of automotive financing, What 10 percent down payment and up to 72 monthsno matter what model people want to buy.

Those who do not have a credit history and their income is less than 6 thousand pesos, can access this financing through a co-obligator, a direct family member, so both must sign the contract so that the credit comes out in the name of the young man.

The good news is that Mazda First is available in the network of Mazda dealers nationwide, through the financial programs offered by Banco Santander México.

For his part, Miguel Barbeyto, president of Mazda de México, said that they are convinced that this will greatly help their expansion plans for the Mexican market and, more importantly, remember them as the brand that offered them the best alternative to become of his first car.

Finally, Felipe García Ascencio, general director of Banco Santander México, commented that they have become the third bank with the largest placement of automotive loans, thanks to the innovation they have in financing.

