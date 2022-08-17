Marvel makes another offer to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to star in Fantastic Four

MADRID, May 6. (CultureLeisure) –

Although Marvel has not announced its release date, officially The new Fantastic Four movie is already in the works. And that means that soon the studio will have to choose its protagonists. When you talk about Reed Richards, and his wife Sue Stormthe favorite decision of the fans remain John Krasinski and Emily Bluntwho have now received another offer for the film.

Krasinski and Blunt are a couple in real life, and both also demonstrated their chemistry before the cameras with A quiet place. Also, the actor has shown that he handles himself well in action movies with titles like 13 hours or Jack Ryanwhich makes him a perfect candidate to be the leader of fantastic fourAt least in the eyes of the fans.

And it seems that Marvel thinks the same as the fandom, because according to reports mike suttonthe studio has made another offer to the couple to star in fantastic fourdespite the latest contradictory information about his nomination for the role of Reed Richards.

“Marvel Studios apparently made another offer for both actors.. It has not been said if it was also rejected“, Says Sutton, in a comment collected by Geekosity.





If your sources are true, that would mean that the couple already received the call from Kevin Feige and his team and decided to decline it. And yet, the studio keeps trying.

Since at the moment neither Marvel Studios nor Disney has made any comment on the matter, it only remains to wait for an official announcement to be made to know if, as the producer wants and the fans want, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt become Reed Richards and Sue Storm in fantastic four.