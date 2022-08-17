Mark Wahlberg assures that his children “are terribly ashamed” of their time Marky Mark

Nearly three decades have passed since Mark Wahlberg fronted the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. A stage prior to his great leap into acting and today he returns to harass him through his children.

The 51-year-old actor has referred on several occasions to how his children have been discovering this musical past and in modeling, since Mark Wahlberg was an icon for his way of dressing. At that time, andHe was known for his high-waisted jeans, backwards baseball caps, and bare midriff. Look that he wore in remembered underwear ads for Calvin Klein in which he shared with supermodel Kate Moss.

In a recent conversation withEntertainment Tonight”, Mark Wahlberg admitted that his children “are terribly embarrassed by it.” But the relationship of his children and this particular past of his father does not seem to be negative, since the actor said that one of his sons “the whole time we were on summer vacation, he didn’t have a shirt on and his underwear was hanging out”he said humorously, then added: “She totally stole the whole look.”

The other reactions of his children to the stage of Mark Wahlberg as Marky Mark

The question stems from a recent statement he made to People, in which he said that Ella Rae, his 18-year-old daughter, was paying tribute to her father and his time as Marky Mark, since she bought a t-shirt of her hip-hop group at a vintage store and “has been wearing it like crazy.” He also explained that “He wasn’t doing it to give me a hard time.”

“That was actually a really nice little moment for me,” sentenced.

But that is not the case with Michael, his eldest son. Last April, Mark Wahlberg recounted on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed that the 16-year-old “is ashamed of everything I do”. “Even things that people think are cool in 2022, like movies and stuff, they’re like, ‘Dad, that’s so dumb. Dad, that’s terrible,'” the actor said.

