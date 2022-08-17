Mark Ruffalo keeps it simple in a suit at the She-Hulk premiere

Mark Ruffalo it’s not complicated. We won’t see it as Chris Evans in trendy polo shirts with thousand dollar glasses, or in colorful suits like Robert Downey Jr. and –of course– he is far enough from youth to experiment like other figures of the MCU. in a way ruffalo represents the classic “sober” man, who plays it safe. However, this is not a negative point. In fact, we fully understand it and it is an example of how safe will always work.

Ruffalo, the classic

The most recent piece of evidence was the suit he wore at the premiere of she hulkthe new series of Marvel where he returns to interpret Bruce Banner (although we no longer see his image on the screen, we only see the computer generated character with his movements and his voice). At the premiere, the man wore a simple one (although with a double right pocket) in a fairly simple shade between gray and blue with a patterned tie in the same shade. In itself it is a very simple office suit, although the detail does have some special points.

Compared to other men on the red carpet like Jon Bass, Josh Segarra and Griffin Matthewsundoubtedly ruffalo It represents the simple masculine side far from trends and closer to a classic sophistication, nothing fancy and eternal. Perhaps he could be too conservative, but it is understandable considering the soul of the actor and how we have seen him throughout his career. He has never been a fashion icon, but he knows how to dress well, particularly after 50.

Quite a Ruffalo choice. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The other actors, for example, opted for quite 80s colors, very Miami Vice that, although they look excellent at the moment, perhaps in a few years they will go out of trend and look old, particularly the mix of an undershirt with a suit, one that we have seen in Chris Evans. Similarly, there is nothing extraordinary in terms of accessories and her hairstyle is what we could simply define as: the Mark ruffalo. As for footwear, he is not so serious and opts for suede ones that give him a less conservative and freer touch.

In fact, despite being conservative, by creating this contrast with the other actors, it stands out even more and makes us think: “Oh, right! There is also THAT possibility.”