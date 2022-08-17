Mariel Molino in an interview tells us everything about her and her character of Carmen Sandoval in the series Promised Land

Definitely, Mariel Mill She is one of the actresses you should keep an eye on. With 29 years old, the talented interpreter originally from San Diego California and with Mexican roots, is about to conquer you with her character from carmen sandovalon the Promised Land series (in which the representation Latin and the story of an immigrant family have a key role).

We had the opportunity to talk exclusive interviewwith Mariel Mill And this was all he told us about one of the series that you can not miss!

Since you were 5 years old you knew that you wanted to become an actress, who has been your greatest inspiration in the world of acting since you were a child and until today?

First, my mom, it’s not actress but his life, his challenges, and his discipline continue to inspire me. I also admire Kate Winslet’s career. When I was little I wanted to be Rose in Titanic. But now I understand that Rose was the girl who had to ‘be rescued’ by a man and now Kate is taking on and producing complicated and strong roles, where she is rescuing others (Mare of Easttown, for example).

As a woman, I find it incredible to see the evolution of the opportunities we have in the cinema and to count our stories as it should be.

If you could choose to work with any director, producer, actor or screenwriter, who would you want to work with?

Wow, there are so many, but as directors I would like to work with Paul Thomas Anderson, Alejandra Marquez Abella, Tatiana Hueso, Issa Lopez, Ari Aster, Darren Aronofsky, Greta Gerwig, Xavier Dolan, Tarantino. Many of them are screenwriters, I also have several writer friends with whom I would like to do cinema.

The actors would be: Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Harris, Daniel Kaluuya, Monica del Carmen, Adriana Barraza and Jack Nicholson.

What is Mariel Molino most passionate about her profession?

Being able to create a character, I love the process before filming. I like being able to find the details of the character and gradually connect them.