Mar Saura triumphs (and shows off its silhouette) with the Ibizan ensemble of the Spanish brand that triumphs among the ‘celebrities’

It’s an exciting summer for the actress, presenter and model saura sea. Not only for your family vacations, but also for new projectslike her new line of cosmetics ‘Ocean by Mar Saura’, which she presented this August on the Balearic island of Ibiza.

On her Instagram, we have been able to see the incredible look that the actress chose for the event: a set in shades of yellow from the Spanish firm of Charo Ruiz. Handcrafted, the exquisite embroidery and ruffles come together with a close-fitting silhouette that highlights the figure and marks the silhouette creating an ‘hourglass’ effect.

The long skirt, made of embroidered cambric, has a long ruched cummerbund that gives the garment an air of old Hollywood that is amplified by its double ruffle. To complete the look, Mar has chosen a matching asymmetric neckline topalso with a double ruffle perfect for narrowing the waist.

To give it the final touch, Mar Saura has finished it off with the perfect accessories: some XL gold teardrop earringsand a wrap-around bracelet also in a large size and in the same tone, both from the brand Sardinero Antique Jewelry. This Spanish firm rescues jewels from the 18th century with a life and a history of their own that give them great personality and great value.

Flamingo top and Liliana skirt set Charo Ruiz





The perfect brand to achieve an Ibizan look

Charo Ruiz, born and raised in Sevillebegan his workshop in Ibiza in the seventy and, since then, it has more than seventy collections and four physical stores in Spain. Based on the purest Ibizan references, the brand defends the importance of the cultural legacy that inspires it to create garments like the outfit chosen by Mar.

This firm continues to be on everyone’s lips thanks to the numerous ‘celebrities’ who have chosen her for their looks summery. The last to do so was Queen Letiziawho wore one of her long dresses, with a cactus print, in one of her appearances in Mallorca.

Queen Letizia in a dress by Charo Ruiz, in Mallorca GTRES

Since international like Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum or Sofía Vergara until ‘influencers’ such as María Pombo or Marta Lozano, going through some of our fashion references such as Paula Echevarría or Sara Carbonero. All of them have chosen for this summer the looks ad lib by Charo Ruiz, an oneiric style that automatically makes us think of the most beautiful Ibizan beaches.





This is the style of Mar Saura

