Mads Mikkelsen assures that Johnny Depp could return to “Fantastic Beasts” – Futuro Chile

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest controversies this year was the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard. And after the actor won the legal dispute, it seems, he regained the affection of the public. All after a long time was questioned for various violent attitudes of which he was accused.

In fact, after the accusations against him came out, Depp was expelled from the set of fantastic animals. Nevertheless, now the actor who replaced him, Mads Mikkelsenassured that the favorite actor of Tim Burton could return to the popular franchise.

Will Johnny Depp come back? fantastic animals?

Let us remember that Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp in the spin-off franchise of Harry Potter. Everything, to interpret the character Gellert Grindewaldafter the interpreter of Jack Sparrow began a legal battle against Heard.

Now, the Danish actor, in a speech he made at the Sarajevo Film Festival; where he received an honorary award, he discussed his period as Depp’s replacement. everything in the movie Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Regarding his role, Mikkelsen assured: “it was quite intimidating. Obviously, things changed. Depp won the trial, so we’ll have to see if he comes back. Most likely, yes”.

“I’m a huge fan of Johnny. I think he is an amazing actor. I guess you did a fantastic job. Having said that, she couldn’t copy it. There was no way she could just copy it, because it’s so much of him. It would be creative suicide“added the Danish actor.

Finally, as reported NME, Mikkelsen He closed by assuring: «We had to think of something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So yeah, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but also very stubborn. I didn’t interact much with them, but I could understand why they broke their hearts«.