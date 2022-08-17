Luisito Comunica goes to Tepito and serves himself a “Rotochela”

After it went viral, the one baptized as “Rotochela” reached the hands of the influencer Luisito Comunica, the most famous creator in Mexico.

In 2020, influencer marketing generated revenues of 13 billion dollars, being one of the most used by brands.

In Mexico, the sale of beer reached revenues of up to 185,375 million pesos, according to INEGI data.

In a new video of influencer Luisito Comunica decides to go to Tepito and try the already famous “Rotochela”, sharing his experience through TikTok.

Mexico is a country of great inventiveness, hence the constant talk of “Mexican ingenuity” and this is shown from different perspectives, whether in food, beverages or other more complex initiatives.

In this way, generally the Mexican consumer is very open to trying new or “exotic” thingsas is the case with the “Dorilocos”, showing that there is a wide niche that is willing to spend on it.

On the other hand, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is also a time that lends itself to creating new things and/or experimenting with different ingredients. For this, there are the so-called “Micheladas”, the “Gomichelas”, the “Guachicoldrink”, and other drinks prepared with unorthodox ingredients.

And we must not deny that, in Mexico, these types of drinks are consumed with great regularity, with a wide variety of products on the market.

In this sense, according to the monthly survey of the manufacturing industry where it shows the value of sales of alcoholic beverages produced in Mexico, beers were placed as indisputable favorites, registering figures of 185,375 million Mexican pesos; below, is tequila with 44,637 million pesos and in third place other distilled beverages from agave with 5,093 million pesos.

On the other hand, a study carried out by Brand Finance shows that, among The most valuable Mexican brands of 2021, by brand value, are Corona (in the first place), registering 5 thousand 82 million dollars; Victory in fourth, with 4 billion dollars; and Modelo in fifth, with 3.37 billion dollars, among other well-known companies such as Claro, Pemex, Telcel, etc.

The “Rotochela” reaches the hands of Luisito Comunica

These, as we have seen, are times dominated by the influencer marketinga trend that continues to grow and continues to position itself in the strategies of many brands, as confirmed by Social Publi, indicating that the influencer marketing went from billing 9.7 billion dollars in 2020 to 13.8 billion dollars.

Luisito Comunica is currently one of the content creators or influencers most followed and best positioned on social networks, with YouTube, Instagram and TikTok being the spaces where he has been seen to stand out the most.

Thus, in the style of youtuber Yulay, Luisito Comunica visited Tepito and, incidentally, already tried the famous and viral “Rotochela”, an invention that a few weeks ago slipped into social networks and generated a great sensation among Internet users.

@luisitocomunica A luxury ?? #tepito #michelada ? original sound – De sofi

Undoubtedly, beyond what these products mean to Internet users, this type of inventiveness tends to be attractive to personalities from other countries.

Let us remember that during the boom what gender the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’a couple of protagonists of the series tried the “licuachelas” in a television program in the United States.

even others youtubers They have given themselves the task of visiting the places where these drinks are particularly sold, as in the case of Yulay, who, during a visit to Hidalgo, tried the one baptized as “guachicoldrink”.

@elsanyulay The Wuachicoldrink #yulay #mexico #fakesituation?? #micheldas ? original sound – san yulay

In the end, what it is about is living the experience, something very important these days for consumers, who seek to continue experimenting.

