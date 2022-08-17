López-Gatell launches against offices adjacent to pharmacies

Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 08.16.2022 09:35:00





Hugo Lopez-GatellyesUndersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion,

criticized the existence of clinics adjacent to pharmacies, and commented that “it is desirable that these units do not exist”, since the care they provide is given in precarious conditions for both doctors and patients.

At a press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the official stated that “the offices cover a need, but in precarious conditions”; however, he clarified that they cannot cancel these pit units due to the lag in the health system.

“We cannot cancel them outright, it is desirable that they do not exist to the extent that the public system guarantees free, universality, that is attractive to the people, it is likely that this phase implies more strict regulation.”

“A Big Hoax”

He explained that in the last 8 to 10 years, these types of premises began to be established “attached to the pharmacy, not in just any, but in a group of corporate chain pharmacies, which are lucrative companies with a presence in almost the entire territory” .

“The basic idea that began to make them famous was that they have an immediate resolution that apparently solves health problems, you have to stop and take care of it. The formula seemed great, the population was enthusiastic about having this.”

According to López-Gatell, These clinics are a great deception since “they do not solve important health problemsperhaps flu, headache, diarrhea that affects a healthy population, someone who has diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, these clinics are not going to solve them or could even endanger their health or life”.

“It is documented, not only now, since the 2012 survey had been documented, the fourth part in 2012 and the third part now with covid occurred in doctor’s offices.”

In addition, he criticized that medical care, which is sometimes free, prioritizes the prescription of some medications only as a business.

“Some of these chains do not even charge for the consultation and call it ‘free medical advice’, because they do not consider the medical act, the diagnostic deliberation, the reasoning, the examination of the patient to be relevant.

“For these pharmacy chains, the important thing is that they come out with a prescription for six, eight, 10, 15 medications, the vast majority not indicated, not correctly indicated, abuse in the use of antibiotics,” he added.

For this reason, he stressed the need to regulate the services of the clinics adjacent to pharmacies because there is not enough supply for the population.

“Part of the corruption, part of the dismantling, was the discretionary use of regulatory agencies, in our case Cofepris, to give permits left and right and allow these operations that are of very low quality,” he said.

