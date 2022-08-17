Liz Cheney loses the Wyoming primary despite the support of her father: a Shakespearean drama

At the end of the movie Vicedirected by Adam McKay and starring Christian Bale, Dick Cheney’s character turns to the audience and reminds them of everything it took, popular or unpopular, for “their families could sleep peacefully” after the 9/11 attacks. His last sentence, devastating, extends the responsibility of the many lies that Cheney himself, along with Rumsfeld, Rice and Bush propagated those years: “You elected me, I only did what you had asked me.”

Cheney’s origin, along with Rumsfeld’s own, must be found in the bowels of the Nixon administration. That whole collection of “plumbers” that Tricky Dicky he needed more as the pipes of infamy grew larger.

There are at least four major internal movements in the Republican Party of the last fifty years: Nixon’s anything goes, Reagan’s calm liberalism, Bush’s conservatism, taken to the extreme years later by the Tea Party and, finally, the cult of the leader, reflected in the adoration of the figure of Donald Trump. Cheney was in all of them: in the first three, as a hero; in the latter, ironically, as a victim.

Dana Milbank, writer and journalist for the Washington Post, recently stated that there is something of a “Greek tragedy” in this end of Cheney. Although the former vice president always had more Nixon than Trump, it is impossible to deny that the reduction of the truth to ashes and the renunciation of any consensus with the Democratic Party – whose demonization was ridiculous both in the 2002 legislative campaign and in the 2004 presidential campaign – greatly helped the appearance of a character like the New York billionaire, who only feeds on hate. The same one that has just ended the political career of his daughter Liz, at least in the state of Wyoming.

The glorification of the tribe

The overwhelming result in the Republican primaries places Harriet Hageman, a denier of the November 2020 electoral result and directly elected by Donald Trump, one step away from the House of Representatives. Wyoming is one of the so-called “red states” because of its clear predilection for the Republican Party. With the fall of Cheney, they are already eight Republican representatives who will not repeat seats after having voted to impeach Trump following the attempted coup of January 6, 2021.

The Republican Party – and that not only includes its voters, but is probably determined by them – lives in a bubble of blindly following Donald Trump, to the point that it no longer makes any difference what the former president says. Everyone will believe him. And if they don’t believe him, they won’t blame him either: after all, It’s the version they want to hear. They don’t need to be true.

The resemblance to the United States after 9/11 is evident and, also according to Milbank, therein lies the origin of all evil. Rumsfeld and Cheney carried Nixon’s obsession with the control of the story to an excessive level. Pernicious in the medium-long term for the future of American democracy and counterproductive for themselves. They took advantage of a national trauma such as had not been known since the attack on Pearl Harbor to obtain a political advantage that glorified nationalism, represented in the GOP, and identified everything related to the Democratic Party with “lukewarmness, danger and collusion with terrorists.”

Cheney and Rumsfeld, in their capacity as Vice President and Secretary of Defense respectively, they cajoled the country from the stomach and not from the brain. An appeal to the lowest level of jingoism and international bullying that would end up permeating a large part of the citizenry. His only real success – ending impunity for the Taliban in Afghanistan – resulted in a weak administration, which cost the United States thousands of deaths over the next twenty years and ended in the drastic collapse of the imposed government, just now a year ago. year.

When they turn you into the other

Cheney’s tactic – “no one is truly an American if they don’t support my government” – opened the door to the same argument that has killed his daughter: “No one is truly a Republican if they don’t support my theories”which Donald Trump repeats whenever he has the opportunity.

Just as, for two or three years, the Bush-Cheney administration wanted to identify the country with its decisions, now Trump identifies the party with its fickleness, despite the facts, the votes, the FBI investigations or whatever else is put in front of him. In the words of Liz Cheney to NBC, the Republican Party is on its way to becoming “a cult.” Hence, her own congresswoman was removed as chair of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives and later expelled from her own party in Wyoming.

Liz Cheney, the same as he had followed his father’s conservative policies to the letterwho had even been against same-sex unions, provoking a confrontation with her little sister Mary, married to Heather Poe since 2012, was suddenly a dangerous element, not sufficiently committed to the cause, a Republican In Name Only (“Republican only by lip service”, in somewhat free translation) of which Trump continually talks so much.

His father Dick wanted to draw a line between the righteous and the rest, by twisting the discourse and moving it as far away from reality as possible. Nothing happened while he was on the side of power. The thing has changed when his daughter has become the plague. For this reason, at 81 years old, the former vice president wanted to jump back into the public opinion arena after many years away for health reasons. Let us remember that his heart problems gave at the time even for Eminem’s song and that they only seem to have been relieved after the transplant he underwent in 2012

That Cheney, the man the Democrats dubbed Voldemortfor the evil character of Harry Pottergoing out again in front of the cameras to call Trump a “liar, violent, cowardly and public threat” had something ironic and tragic.

Lies and violence were not invented by Trump. Probably neither did Cheney, but he used it as his mentor Nixon had used it before. If this is a full-fledged end or the beginning of something new – everything points to Liz Cheney running for president in the 2024 Republican primary – we will find out shortly. It would be the difference between a full-fledged catharsis and a new strategic move. Change someone else’s lie for your own and so on in an infinite loop.

