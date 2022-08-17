Liam Hemsworth returns to being single

It was in June of last year, when after her mediatic marriage with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth officially introduced his girlfriend, the model Gabriella Brooks.

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

The couple made their first official appearance at the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 event in Australia. The engagement, which supports Sydney Children’s Hospital, was also attended by the brother of Liam, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and the wife of Matt Damon, Lucciana Barroso.

“Fantastic night to raise funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health. Thank you, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, for organizing the evening and all you do for Sydney Children’s Hospital,” the actor wrote on his official Instagram profile.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the Gold Dinner 2021

It was in December 2019 when the couple was caught for the first time together, from that moment the speculation that the actor had overcome his failed marriage with Miley were unleashed in various international media.