Lenier Mesa makes his film debut with the movie Fast and Furious

The popular Cuban composer and singer Lenier Mesa will make his film debut with his performance in the next installment of the movie Fast and Furious.

If there is something that Güinero Lenier Mesa has shown, it is that he has a lot of talent and creativity, especially through his musical career. However, apparently, despite his great success in this industry, new doors are opening for him, allowing his artistic development.

As it was announced through social networks, we will soon meet a new artistic facet of the interpreter of “The blessing”. This, as a result of Lenier Mesa’s participation in the famous Hollywood movie “Fast and Furious”, where she will act with figures of the stature of Vin Diesel.

Thus, they reported it a few days ago through the entertainment program “Despierta América”, where they praised this extraordinary Cuban musician. Likewise, through a publication on social networks they sent him a congratulatory message; where they also revealed that a double intervention of the Cuban in the film.

And it is that, apart from appearing among the cast of the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”, Lenier Mesa will also have credits on the soundtrack of the film. This, without a doubt, represents a great achievement for the career of this young artist who, little by little, has been growing and taking off towards stardom.

“The Cuban singer @lenieroficial signed by @pitbull adds another success in his career,” highlights the aforementioned publication on social networks. Next, they announce his participation in “this important saga in the soundtrack of the film and acting”, for which they praised him.

Acting in Fast and Furious and other recent achievements of Lenier Mesa

Without a doubt, the fact that Lenier Mesa’s musical talent appears in the film Fast and Furious is a great achievement for his career. This, above all, considering the great importance that the film has worldwide, and that will allow his work to have even more scope.

In addition to this important step as a professional, Mesa receives the opportunity to demonstrate his acting abilities, significantly exposing his image. Therefore, this will favor the rise of the popularity of the singer; who to date has the support of thousands of fans around the world.

Proof of this is that, recently, he released the musical theme “How I pay you” which, in a matter of days, obtained almost a million views. Consequently, it is expected that after her double appearance in Fast and Furious, the public will be even more interested in Lenier Mesa’s career.

Likewise, as a result of the success of the aforementioned song, in recent months it has positioned itself among the most sought-after artists on the iTunes platform. Likewise, she has released other musical successes, as is the case with the song “La Biblia”, which she performs together with the singer Farruko.

During this 2022 Lenier Mesa has given us several surprises, apart from showing himself as an actor in Fast and Furious. And it is that recently, he also debuted but as presenter of the Premios Juventud, in Puerto Rico, leaving everyone delighted with his work and great charisma.

