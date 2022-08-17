LEGO Launches Harry Potter Hogwarts Express; we tell you how much it costs

If you are one of those who when the cold begins and the rainy season puts the movies of Harry Potterthis interests you.

Recently LEGO unveiled his new magic set for lovers of JK Rowling saga.

is the famous Hogwarts Express and in this note we will tell you all its details.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition, measuring 118cm long includes lto steam locomotive sits on a track base, a turning lever to activate the drive wheels, the coal car, the passenger car with light bricks and a spectacular replica of platform 9 ¾, which can be fixed in several different places.

This set includes twenty minifigures inspired by four moments from all 7 movies, plus iconic characters like Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The set will transport us from when Harry, Ron and Hermione first meet in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, to when Albus Severus Potter goes to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The Harry Potter movies ignite that feeling of magic in all of us. When we worked on this set, we wanted to bring different moments from the movies to life. Whether your favorite is the meeting of the original trio on the train or moments from later films in the series, this set really does bring back haunting memories of the Harry Potter movies,” said Marcos Bessa, LEGO Designer.

How much?

What scenes can be recreated?

Movie 1: When the trio first meet

Movie 3: Lupine saves Harry from the Dementor

Movie 6: Luna saves Harry from Draco’s spell

Movie 8: Albus Severus Potter goes to Hogwarts

What other characters does it include?

Movie 1: Hermione, Ron and Harry

Movie 3: Hermione, Ron, Harry, Lupin, and a Dementor

Movie 6: Luna, Malfoy and Harry

Movie 8: Harry, Ginny and their three children, Albus Severus, Lily Luna and James Sirius

2 Hogwarts students: Ravenclaw and Gryffindor

WOULD YOU BUY IT?

