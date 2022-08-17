last minute on the actor after the slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars that changed his life completely

A name that has practically passed into oblivion in recent months was that of Will Smithwho started the year as one of the main protagonists in the entertainment world and now he opted for a low profile.

kevin hartalso an actor and who is his friend, gave some clues about how Smith is and what is of his life.

It should be remembered that the March 28 at the Oscars One of the most curious events took place: in the middle of the ceremony, the protagonist of ‘Men in Black’ gave Chris Rock a tremendous slap for an unfortunate comment about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars

The Academy rejects Smith’s reaction

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith backed by some stars

On his social networks, Smith has not published anything since that day.





How is Will Smith according to Kevin Hart?

Hart broke the silence and told some details about Will Smith, who until now has kept an extremely low profile and has gone unnoticed publicly.

“Will regrets thisyou know, he feels much better nowand of course much better than it was before”, he explained in an interview with ‘ET’.

In this last time, Smith left the public figure that characterizes him for check into a rehab clinic. His goal, of course, was to start recovering after that moment of scandal. was even seen traveling with his family to India, where he visited a famous guru.

In addition, he added: “The only thing that I hope the two of you find a way to reconcile on that. and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This isn’t about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing your best to move forward.”





Kevin Hart’s relationship with Chris Rock

He is also a friend of Chris Rock, so when asked by him he gave his point of view, just as he did with Will Smith.

“I still love him very much, I still love Chris, and you can’t judge a person by one thing.. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so, “Hart revealed.