‘La madrastra’, the telenovela that no one can ignore even if a thousand rehashes are made

Andrés Palacios and Araceli Arámbula are the stars of ‘La Madrastra’. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

“‘Marcia’ finds her friend dead and, in her desperation, picks up the murder weapon. Become the prime suspect, she is tried and sentenced to prison. Twenty years later, she is released and seeks revenge on those who betrayed her” .

The story of ‘La madrastra’ is repeated again in Mexico and not because it is some homicide/femicide that the country suffers. Simply the producer Carmen Armendáriz decided to do her version of this original Chilean telenovela, now with Aracely Arámbula and Andrés Palacios.

The cast of ‘La madrastra’ in the most recent version directed by Carmen Armendáriz: Juan Martín, José Elías Moreno, Gabriel Soto, Marisol del Olmo, Marco Treviño, Cecilia Gabriela, Andrés Palacios, Aracely Arámbula, Isidora González, Martha Julia and Vilma Sotomayor. (Photo: Media and Media/Getty Images)

Why is the story of “Marcia” (or “Andrea” or “María” or “Elena”, depending on its protagonist) so attractive, which has caused that 17 years after the transmission of its last chapter on Mexican television someone has decided that the same story told for 40 years can have a new air? Is it perhaps the mystery that each production prints about who the murderer is? During the presentation of the telenovela a few weeks ago, Armendáriz assured that only one person can answer this last question: “”The script is in my drawer and I can assure you that you will not know who the bad guy is until the end; nobody knows or will know”.

The ‘remake’ of the ‘remake’, or the director’s vision

Telenovelas have been the most popular cultural product in Mexico and the largest export since the beginning of television. It is not for nothing that Televisa itself, after decades of great melodramas, has decided to name this division Dream Factory with a single goal: to update the most successful classic telenovelas but now in short series-type formats with their respective seasonswithout neglecting a brilliant cast that means, if possible, the return of a great star.

His first revived hits have been ‘La usurpadora’ (2019) with Sandra Echeverría and Andrés Palacios, based on the 1971 story by Inés Rodena; ‘Cuna de lobos’ (2019) with Paz Vega and Gonzalo García Vivanco, a free version of the original by Carlos Olmos from 1986; ‘Rubí’ (2020), with Camila Sodi, told in the present and future, based on the idea of ​​Yolanda Vargas Dulché from 1968; and ‘The rich also cry’ (2022), with Claudia Martin and Sebastián Rulli, inspired by the 1979 homonym.

Actress Camila Sodi at the premiere of ‘Rubí’ for Univisión in January 2020. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Others that will also have a ‘revival’ will be ‘El hex’, ‘Colorina’, ‘Rosa Salvaje’, ‘Crown of tears’ (already announced with Victoria Ruffo), ‘Quinceañera’, ‘The privilege of loving’ and ‘Corazón wild’.​

Although the success of the first four has not been as expected, Televisa has not given up and has decided to go all out with ‘La madrastra’, which also represents the return of Aracely Arámbula to the television station.

But neither the great return of Chule nor the announcement of Factory of Dreams calmed the anger of some on social networks, who, upon meeting the new cast, regretted that the memory of the characters of Victoria Ruffo and César Évora, as well as details as simple as the wardrobe.

Aware of these criticisms, Arámbula decided to bet on the good and wait until the premiere to change the opinion of the audience. “It is a super story, a soap opera, we are going to do everything on our part, all our hearts to win the favor of the public.” His partner, Andrés Palacios, trusted that the production will do a job and that there are new generations who want to know the plot, “although it is a story known by many, it will be a different version, with other resources, technology, with different narratives, much more current and there will be some who do not know it”.

And this is where another challenge arises again: how to convince those who have already seen the first versions.

Let us remember that ‘La madrastra’ was written by Arturo Moya Grau, “the father of the teleseries”, for Chilean television in 1981 and that it reached high rating points, without forgetting that it was the first telenovela in the South American country produced and broadcast in color . Its protagonists, Jael Unger and Walter Kliche, quickly became one of the favorite couples of the time.

It was so successful that four years later, producer Valentín Pimstein and screenwriter Carlos Romero decided to adapt it for Mexican television; Angelica Aragon as “Andrea” and Rogelio Guerra as “Gregorio” were the stars of the new version titled ‘Vivir un poco’.

If the criticism from Internet users was already difficult, Aragón has not made it easy either. In an interview with the magazine ‘TVyNovelas’, the actress wished Arámbula luck, but “it’s a very old story, so seen. years, already at that time it was a Chilean rehash that we repeated because the original was in black and white, that was the reason for making the telenovela. But why don’t we buy new stories?”

Aragón -who also returned to Televisa thanks to the bioseries ‘The last king, the son of the people’ about the life of Vicente Fernández-, also doubted that Armendáriz’s production retains the tone of a police ‘thriller’ that, according to his words, starred. “If one wants to turn it into a pure melodrama, the essence is lost. What seemed very important to me at the time is that, with that production, Valentín Pimstein opened the night time slot. We started in the afternoon slot and ended after of the news, at 11 at night, which was when it stood out”.

But few remember the Aragón telenovela and have taken Ruffo’s from 2005 as a reference. Aware of this, Arámbula decided to speak with his predecessor. “I wanted her to find out from me that she was going to star in the novel and she was very pleased that I was the one to tell her, because she is a very dear friend, and we were together in the telenovela ‘Hug me very strong’, 21 years ago. In the plot she was my mother and also my godmother and now she does it again because she already gave me my little kick of good luck, now in real life. I learned a lot from her when we did that project together and for me she is a great example , that’s why I want to make this novel with a lot of affection, love and respect”, he said in an interview with the magazine ‘Caras’.

Victoria Ruffo, for her part, appreciated this attention. “She (Aracely) will make her character shine as she knows how to do (…) She is a woman that I greatly admire, that I love very much, that we are good friends and that, in my opinion, is an excellent actress and has everything to be able to do ‘La stepmother,'” he said for ‘Despierta América’.

With the endorsement of its penultimate protagonist, will it be worth having revived ‘The Stepmother’ once more? The question, for now, remains open. The ‘remakes’, or rehashes as they are also called, are well received when they respect or resemble the original idea. The issue, now, is that many still remember the immediately previous one, that of Ruffo who crowned her as “the queen of soap operas.”

It is also a challenge for Televisa, which has been governed by the creation of telenovelas that have crossed borders and have become the favorites of Latin America, the United States and some European countries.

It only remains to wait.

