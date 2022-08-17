Kylie Jenner: these are her favorite foods and the ones she decided not to eat anymore

At 25 years old, Kylie Jenner has become one of the most successful and millionaire women today. Her success started from her total makeover, where she lost 25 pounds thanks to her efficient diet.

businesswoman Kylie Jenner gave a drastic change when it was shown with a new image a few years ago, according to what was issued by the fabbon portal, the American lost 25 pounds. She loved to eat pizza, pasta and hamburgers, however, in order to look like she always dreamed of, she was forced to leave her bad eating habits behind.

Before breakfast, Kylie Jenner opt for a celery juice, about 16 ounces, which you consume 30 minutes before eating anything else. For his breakfast he prefers seasoned eggs, mashed avocado and bacon. For his lunch, what he usually eats is an organic squeezed juice, with kale salad next to a side of chicken or tacos and guacamole. For their dinner, it’s usually chicken, shrimp or fish with vegetables and rice or arugula or sushi.

In addition to ditching junk food, she also avoided dairy products entirely. He also began to prefer home-cooked meals, this way he is in control of eating a healthy and balanced diet.

Another change that largely led to the weight loss of Kylie Jenner was the consumption of coffee made with a collagen cream based on coconut milk, as it was good for the skin, hair, nails and joints.

In addition to coffee, Kylie also drank detox teas throughout the day. This weight loss tea from Kylie Jenner It is effective in eliminating bloating and water weight.