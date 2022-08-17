Kylie Jenner has a new lookalike but not everyone is happy.

The most avid commentators attack Nova Ellison because according to them the girl is copying Kylie Jenner only to become famous on the web. “be yourself”Writes a user therefore advising her not to imitate other people but to show itself without filters. Others, on the other hand, were more bad and wrote: “Probably both were remade by the same doctor“, Alluding to plastic surgery. Obviously not all comments are negative and many appreciate the creator and her videos for the incredible similarity.

However, the girl did not remain silent in the face of all these criticisms. To a comment that said: “Because you all hate it“, She replied:”In other words: ‘I’m mean to you because I don’t want you to notice that I’m insecure e after all, I admire and envy you “. According to Nova, therefore, these comments arise only from the envy of some users who, underneath, feel only insecure of themselves.

Nova Ellison is certainly not the first double to go viral on the platform. Given the large number of users, it’s easy to find people who look alike on TikTok. In fact, she isn’t even the first Kylie Jenner lookalike we talk about. Do you remember Yeraldin Ocampo? We talked about it here a few years ago. @novaellisson #fyp #fy ♬ i wanna kiss you – evie [FOTO: TikTok]













