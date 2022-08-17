Kraft Heinz recalls Capri Sun juices due to contamination with cleaning products

capri sun is one of the leading juice brands in the United States.

According to official data, it is the sixth brand in sales. the leader is Vita Cocor, with sales amounting to approximately $159.40 million in the first half of 2021.

Contamination recall is one of the biggest headaches for a food brand.

Approximately 5,700 juice boxes have been recalled Capri Sun Wild Cherry due to potential contamination with cleaning products.

This was confirmed Kraft Heinz.

According to the statement of Kraft Heinz, a cleaning solution used to treat food processing machines was “inadvertently introduced onto a production line at one of our factories.”

The problem was discovered after receiving “numerous consumer complaints” regarding the taste of the products.

The company did not disclose the total number of bags recalled.

However, each box has four boxes that, in turn, have 10 bags each, so some 230,000 individual bags could be affected.

How to tell if a Capri Sun is contaminated with cleaning products

To find out if a capri sun is part of the affected lots, Kraft Heinz said look for an expiration date of “June 25, 2023” on the bags.

In the statement, Kraft said it is “actively working” with retailers to remove all potentially affected products from sale.

Customers who have the product can return it to stores for a refund.

Kraft also said that recommends not drinking them.

Antecedent

This weekend, meanwhile, thousands of frozen pizzas manufactured by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods due to possible contamination with metal.

The meat toppings on the pizzas “could be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metals,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement Sunday.

