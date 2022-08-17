Kourtney Kardashian posts a photo from when she and Kim were teenagers

France 24

UK inflation hits highest in 40 years

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) broke double digits for the first time since 1982, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The increase, in part, responds to an increase in the price of food and fuel. In the midst of the situation, which could affect the country’s economic growth for this year, the Government has promised resources to serve those most in need. In several countries around the world, inflation has become the main target to attack due to the impact it has on the population. In the United Kingdom, one day after announcing that the real wage –the one that results from deducting inflation from the nominal wage to determine the value of purchasing power–, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered an increase to reach 10.1% in the month of July at an annual rate. The data, released on August 17, reveals a jump of 0.7 percentage points compared to the sixth month of the year and represents the worst record in the nation since 40 years ago when, in February 1982, it stood at 10.4% If the period of the last 70 years is taken into account, it is the fourth time that the nation exceeds the 10% threshold of the CPI. announcement, made by the ONS, beat analysts’ estimates by four tenths of a percentage point; since they had announced a rise to 9.8% of inflation in the June-July period of this year. One of the items that pressured to push inflation to two digits was food. According to the report, there was an increase of 2.3% between June and July, being the highest increase on a monthly level in the last 21 years. “Food prices increased notably, particularly meat products. bakery, dairy, meat and vegetables,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist of the ONS. However, for another group of experts “the worst is yet to come” since the Bank of England indicated that an increase in the gas price for the month of October, which added to the current crisis could push the United Kingdom into a prolonged recession. Bank of England officials to raise the interest rate by half a basis point to 1.75% in early July, the highest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis. “We expect another 50-point rate hike base in September and we do not rule out another This will be a rise in November,” said James Smith, a developed markets economist at ING Economics, to the AP news agency. , as a consequence of the war in Ukraine, which has caused an increase in energy prices due to the character of Russia as one of the main exporters of oil and gas, and the inconveniences in the supply chain that existed at the beginning of the year. Inflation of 10.1% is perceived as a setback and an additional problem for the Central Bank in its task of bringing inflation down to its target of 2%. For the time being, the British Government has announced plans to help the most vulnerable, the population most affected by rising food and energy prices. In this sense, an aid package valued at 37,000 million pounds sterling (just over 44,500 million dollars) was announced, which establishes additional payments for those with low incomes and a 400-pound discount on energy bills for all in the coming months. . “I understand that times are difficult and people are concerned about the price increases that countries around the world are facing (…) Controlling inflation is my top priority and we are taking action through strong monetary policy and independent, fiscal decisions, responsible spending, and reforms to boost productivity”, explained the chancellor of the Treasury, Nadhim Zahawi. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, one of the main British unions, pointed out that inflation reached “ dangerous new levels” for workers and their families while blaming companies for the situation. “Real wages have fallen to the level lowest on record, so if today’s figures prove anything, it is that wages are not driving inflation (…) Since the pandemic, the top 350 companies listed on the FTSE (the benchmark stock market index of the Stock Exchange London Securities) have seen their profits rise by 43%. The United Kingdom has a crisis of speculation: when will something be done about it?” With AP, Reuters, EFE and British media