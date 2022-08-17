Kourtney Kardashian models a $ 3,000 latex trench coat in the men’s room

Ads

More on: kourtney kardashian Machine Gun Kelly zipline through Cleveland stadium on “Mainstream Sellout” tour Kourtney Kardashian agrees to be a “wife of the tour” as Travis Barker hits the road Joe Francis defends Kylie Jenner’s “check out” 18-year-old Travis Barker joins Machine Gun Kelly on tour “against the doctor’s orders”

It’s usually not cool to spy on someone walking around in a trench coat in the men’s room, unless it’s Kourtney Kardashian who puts a grunge touch on the summer’s Barbiecore trend.

Older sister Kardashian, 43, was stunned in a bright pink latex trench while backstage with husband Travis Barker, 46, on one of the stops on Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout” tour.

Poosh’s founder posed in the club’s men’s room, smiling at a wall of urinals in her chewing gum-colored Kwaidan Editions coat ($ 1,475, originally $ 2,950) layered over black lace lingerie.

On Instagram Stories, the reality star shared that she did her hair and makeup “the same way I always do” for the low-key shoot describing her simple beauty rhythm as “super minimal.”

Barker re-released a shot of the couple in love holding hands while wearing black nylon Prada jumpsuits ($ 2,650), a silver studded choker, and rock star sunglasses.

This latest photo shoot is proof that a Kardashian can make any wallpaper glamorous, including a man’s bathroom. Kurtneykardash / Instagram

“Backstage,” Kourt captioned his Instagram carousel. Barker joked, “what is it [sic] it happens behind the scenes ”with an emoji 🤫, telling his wife“ you are perfect ”.

Some followers weren’t so impressed with the unexpected scenario. “I love you, but why are you in the men’s room?” one fan questioned, as another eagle-eyed commentator pointed out, “don’t pee in the urinal.”

Kourtney Kardashian took a series of poses in the men’s room during a tour stop with her husband Travis Barker. Kurtneykardash / Instagram

These photos come just days after Kourtney showed her life as a “wife on tour,” sharing a shot of herself and her spouse enjoying another MGK show.

And there’s really no better way to embrace the life of a wife on tour than by venturing into seedy concert bathrooms.

The reality star and drummer walked backstage after the MGK show. Kurtneykardash / Instagram

Ads