Kourtney Kardashian marries the Cosmopolitan in Italy

After a stormy relationship lasted 13 years and three children with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian get married with Travis Barker the drummer of Blink 182, a longtime friend, who lived a few blocks from his family home in Calabasas, California, and began dating the Kardashian tribe with a crush on his sister Kim, in the early 2000s when she last was the assistant of Paris Hilton in The Simple Life. For this no one put one plus one together after the frequent photos of the two togetheruntil early 2021, when Kourtney Kardashian posts a photo of underwear in her walk-in closet and Travis comments adoringly. On Valentine’s Day they are already hand in hand, always on Instagram. On April 4, 2022 they got married in a non-legal rite a Las Vegaswhich was followed on May 15 by the civil ceremony in Santa Barbara and a week later by the religious ceremony, perhaps always dreamed of by the girl educated at MaryMount High School in Los Angeles.

Who celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding?

“Practice makes perfect», He announced on his Instagram profile on April 4, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian by posting a photo of her and Travis Barker happily appearing in the only open wedding chapel, where they ideally became husband and wife (without legal value) in front of a double of Elvis and after some tequila. On May 15 they got married with a valid civil ceremony in a very armored ceremony in California and on June 22 the religious “yes” arrived, the perfect one, in favor of the camera and media attention, with photos and videos made by the supervip guests who in short they went around the planet. According to Launch Metricswhich collects data on the performance of brands, the wedding weekend has already earned Dolce & Gabbana $ 25.4 million in Media Impact Value, thanks largely to the Instagram posts of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Where does the Kardashian get married? Who got married in Portofino?

A total wedding Dolce & Gabbana because the stylists hosted the newlyweds on their yacht, they made boats available to take all the guests from the hotel to the exclusive wedding locationOlivetta, dream villa in Portofino, surrounded by greenery and overlooking the Tigullio sea owned by the designers and reachable only from the sea. But that’s not all: for the big day of Kourtney Kardashian, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana edited the make up and designed the dresses for the bride, family and some guests and also set up a pop-up D&G boutique where the entire Kardashian clan and their guests could go shopping.

Just a big marketing hit or the fulfillment of a love dream?

Business of Fashionthe global bible of fashion insights has called this wedding a major marketing coup not only for the Kardashian clan (which will certainly devote extensive insights into the reality show) but above all for the high fashion brand D&G, even if the creative couple of fashion designers said they were only “happy to host the event” and the editors of fashion and lifestyle Vanessa Friedman And Jessica Testa on New York Times they haven’t forgotten to remember how. “This is the same brand, already involved in a scandal, whose co-founder once called the Kardashians” the meanest people in the world “in a comment on Instagram.”

From any point of view we want to observe this marriage in three acts, it is a show of global relevance, the result of excellent planning that merged advertising, brand marketing and content production, with newspapers from around the world focused on following the crumbs of information shared on the social media accounts of Kourtney Kardashian and his family on which, every time a veil was torn, a subsequent mystery was anticipated: USA? Europe? When? In which place? Who will intervene? We practically know everything; yet, we lack a few pinches of information.

Everything is now the history of digital media

It was the matriarch Kris Jenner wrapped in a spotted dress to accompany her daughter to the altar Kourtney Kardashian in a triumphantly baroque set, loaded with gold and red flowers, with references from Romeo + Juliet from Baz Luhrmannwith a sprinkling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula from Francis Ford Coppola and a wink to the ceremonial boss. Despite the hundreds of photos and videos posted both from the ceremony and from the reception to the Castello Brown in Portofino more than by the spouses, the scene of this wedding was stolen by the details of style: the hand-embroidered veil with the face of the Virgin Mary and the motto “Family, Loyalty, Respect “, the dress with rich bustier and mini skirt contrasted by the sobriety of the groom in high-tailored tuxedos again by D&G, the outfits of the youngest guests, with floral paintings handmade in the D&G workshops.

At marriage there were 3 children of Kourtney Kardashian Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, along with Alabama and Landon, daughter and son of Travis Barker with ex Shanna Moakler, but fans and commentators around the world wasted no time pointing out who wasn’t there. . The former stepmother of Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, was not there, nor was her brother Rob Kardashian. Corey Gamble, longtime partner of her mother Kris Jenner, was also absent, as were the respective boyfriends of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Most importantly, however, Scott Disick, Kourtney’s former partner and the father of her three children, did not attend. Instead, Disick was spotted at a New York City strip club over the weekend.

The attitude of Moakler, Travis’s ex, was different, and he never spared congratulations to the newlyweds and thanks for having welcomed and included the two children in the lives of both.