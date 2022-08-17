knows the Veterinary Hospital of the UNAM

Today is the Veterinary Doctor’s Day in Mexico. On August 17, but in 1853, the first veterinary school was founded in our country. Currently the UNAM has the Veterinary Hospital of UNAM Specialties.

In commemoration of the foundation of the first school of veterinary medicine, the creation of the celebration of the Veterinary Doctor’s Day-Zootechnician every August 17, the date on which it seeks to recognize the work and dedication of veterinarians.

The role of the veterinary doctor in society is very broad and is not limited only to the care of pets, one of the main actions of veterinary doctors is the early detection of diseases and infections of animal origin that can be transmitted to humans or the introduction of pathogens in the food chain.

UNAM Specialty Veterinary Hospital

The Department of Medicine, Surgery and Zootechnics for Small Species has the Veterinary Hospital of Specialties UNAM which attends to the different diseases that afflict dogs and cats with a Specialized Medical-Surgical service of quality and excellence, which is why it has been in great demand since its inception and has been, in many aspects, the model Hospital to follow within the country. in Medicine and Surgery for Small Species.

August 17 I Day of the Zootechnician Veterinary Doctor 🐖🐈‍⬛🐴🦜🐇🐅 The work of veterinary medicine is not only related to the health of animals, it also has the purpose of avoiding diseases that can be transmitted to humans. #ForLoveLife pic.twitter.com/bs5S5HuYcJ – HEALTH Mexico (@SSalud_mx) August 17, 2022

What’s in the Veterinary Hospital?

These are the services that the Veterinary Hospital of Specialties UNAM:

If you require the service, you will find Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Dentistry and Stomatology, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Intensive Care, Emergency, Cat Medicine, Internal Medicine.

They also have surgery, anesthesiology, orthopedics and traumatology, physiotherapy and physical rehabilitation, radiology, ultrasonography and hospitalization.

What does a veterinarian do?

Preventing, diagnosing and treating diseases in animals are tasks that a veterinarian does every day.

This profession arose

as a consequence of human custom

of raising animals since ancient times for purposes of traction and transport, food and companionship. The objective is to maintain the health of this type of animal, prolong its life, know the care they require and know how to choose the most appropriate type of food.

Veterinary medicine is a science that has been essential to prevent the spread of certain animal diseases among people.