Kim Kardashian was criticized for video where Chicago is seen terrified

Unlike other celebrities kim kardashian is a celebrity who likes to show off her children in public despite the fact that media exposure seems to cause them great discomfort, and last month the reality TV star caused a huge negative reaction on networks by practically throw his eldest daughter to the prey, North during Paris Fashion Week.

When the youngest, just 9 years old, directly confronted the paparazzi while walking the streets of France asking them why she has to wait for them all the time, and then Kim made fun of her firstborn’s discomfort by posting a video in which the minor could be seen sitting in the front row of a fashion show, showing the paparazzi a handwritten sign that read “Stop.”

However, although in the wake of these two incidents Kim received criticism from her followers and many criticized her for pushing her daughter into the spotlight against her wishes, The Kardashians star seems to continue to ignore the feelings of her little ones. This week a video that was captured during Kim’s visit to a shopping center has gone viral, where her youngest daughter Chicago is appreciated, as is her older sister she feels extremely uncomfortable when she becomes the center of attention.

In the clip that was first posted last month but got renewed attention recently, Kim, Chicago and North are seen leaving a store, while a crowd of fans scream around him, held only by security guards.

North for her part does not seem impressed, but rather rather annoyed, because as she advances she puts her index finger to her mouth, asking people to shut up, immediately after Kim is seen advancing while holding little Chicago, and in For a moment hearing the fans shouting his name, he decides to stop briefly and say hello.

Although a second later she gets into a cart with Chicago on her lap and decides to ignore everything that is happening around her, however when the crowd begins to shout Chicago’s name to get her attention, the girl does not look happy. , even at one point he leans towards his mother without smiling as if wanting to hide with a face of apparent fear.

As is often the case, after this footage hit the web, some people have found it hilarious, especially noting North’s determined demeanor. However, most have pointed out that in reality the whole thing is not a laughing matter at all, and that is that in the comments people have said that Chicago seems terrified.