Kim Kardashian Tells Us All About Her Beats Collection

The minimalist aesthetic characteristic of kim kardashian it does not have limits; From her underwear-oriented brand Skims to her newly released ritual-based skincare line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to beautifully simplify everyday needs. And her latest collaboration focused on the minimum is available today, Tuesday, August 16: a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro in a trio of wireless headphones, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette.

Beats x Kim is designed to combine function and functionalityas a wardrobe staple that blends seamlessly with any outfit: ‘This concept was born out of my love of color palettes. neutral colors, but I also wanted to show that technology is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including hearing aids,’ the 41-year-old businesswoman tells exclusively to fashion.

kim kardashian is a faithful user of the Beats brand Longtime Beats Fit Pro supporter: ‘I’ve always been a huge fan of the Beats brand, so I’m always up to date on their latest products. And because you know how important fitness is to me, I was one of the first to try the BeatsFitPro when they were released last year. They’re so comfortable I forget I’m wearing them,’ he continues.

To match your wardrobe minimalist basicslike t-shirts and tops, with cycling shorts and leggings, he started thinking about how he could find headphones with this similar style.

Kardashian, not one to make her dreams come true, hired an artist to hand-paint a pair of headphones, and together they created a sample set that would eventually become their collaboration Beats x Kim. In a video about the brand’s design, Kardashian mentions: ‘I found an artist who would paint the headphones and then I thought, why don’t I go straight to Beats and show them some of the samples I was creating for fun? I was just contributing my creative concept and my color palette to a brand that I have always respected and loved’, and it is not surprising that the brand immediately accepted the vision of kim kardashian.

