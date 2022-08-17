Khloé Kardashian is expecting a child with surrogacy, but her husband is caught with another

Just a few weeks ago it became known that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were pregnant. The couple is expecting a second baby through surrogacy, after having said goodbye some time before. The two broke up when he cheated on Khloé and had a child with model Maralee Nichols, after she had already forgiven him for several previous escapades.

Tristan’s summer

A few days after the happy announcement, Thompson was again pinched with a mysterious woman after a night at a disco in Mykonos. The basketball player appeared in the streets of the Greek town close to an attractive brunette who was wearing a tight dress. Thompson just can’t help but make conquests. Just last week the NBA player was caught with none other than, the ex of brother-in-law Kanye West, Chaney Jones.

Khloé single mom

While Thompson, 31, appears intent on partying Khloé, 38, is completely focused on the baby on the way. The reality star is in Los Angeles to prepare for the birth of her son, which is expected to arrive in the next few days. Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate mother became pregnant in November 2021 when DNA testing confirmed that Maralee Nichols’s son was indeed the basketball player’s. “Khloé and Tristan were already working for the baby when the scandal broke out. At that point, Khloé decided that she would do it herself, ”an insider revealed to PageSix, who added that Kardashian spoke openly about the upcoming baby, a boy, to her friends as early as Christmas.