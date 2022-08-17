Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon on the birth of her first baby

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta / Katie Jones / Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian has a lot more in common with Adriana Bailon that only Rob Kardashian! On August 16, Khloe, 38, who recently had a baby through a surrogate mother Tristan Thompson31 – congratulated Adrienne, 38, on the birth of his newborn, also just born through surrogate! Clearly, he hasn’t been in bad blood since Adrienne split from Rob in 2009 after dating for just two years.

In a comment on Adrienne’s Instagram post announcing the birth of her son, Never GiacomoS. with her husband, Israel Houghton, Khloe wrote: “I am so happy for you A !!! He is the luckiest kid to have both of you as his parents. You will be the most amazing mom! I love you! Enjoy every second “. Fans were quick to respond to Khloe’s comment, also congratulating her on the birth of her baby.

Adrienne’s post, which included a photo of her and Israel holding her son, got over 700,000 likes within hours of being shared on Instagram. In the photo’s caption, Adrienne shared her journey to have her child. She started with a poem she wrote, which said: “Always James / For this baby we prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and in the eyes …”

Adrienne then discussed her trip, writing: “Our baby is here and we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know our journey to the child has been very challenging, but God is faithful to his word and to his promises. We have been praying in silence as we sat on this magnificent secret for the past 9 months ”.

“Every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage is worth it. Everything. All we feel is overwhelming joy, love and gratitude, “wrote Adrienne to her fans, adding,” Thankful to God, to our surrogate angel and to all of our friends and family who have been with us for over 5 years on this journey. . He’s here and we’ve never been so happy to lose sleep! “