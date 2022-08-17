Keys to Eiza González’s routine to keep fit and tone buttocks and legs

What is the secret of Eiza Gonzalez to look so athletic and splendid? How does the Mexican actress tone her legs and buttocks?

She is beautiful by nature. But the figure of her that dazzles Hollywood is the result of a constant, disciplined and balanced routine of training. In his training plan there is special emphasis on marking the abdomen and strengthening arms in the upper part of the body, and hardening buttocks and outline legs in the lower part.

the body of Eiza Gonzalez reveals daily hours of intense training in the gym. But the 32-year-old Mexican actress fully enjoys other more recreational physical activities to increase muscle tone and strengthen the heart, such as dancing in heels! which also optimizes balance and coordination.

Exercises inspired by martial arts and dancing with heels are part of Eiza González’s routine.

It is one of the peculiarities of the workout routine that Eiza Gonzalez guided by Tara Nicole Hughes, a professional dancer who also collaborates with Taylor Swift, Penélope Cruz, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman, among other celebrities. Dancing offers many benefits, such as burning calories and increasing muscle mass.

Riding a bicycle is another of the healthy habits of the star of “Bloodshot” and “Ambulance”, ideal for toning the buttocks and legs. Recently, Eiza Gonzalez uploaded a video to her Instagram account in which she is seen riding a bicycle, very funny but in a sporty attitude, in different positions inspired by spinning plus precise hip and arm movements. It is a perfect exercise to work the muscles of the legs and buttocks.

Riding a bicycle, a recreational and healthy habit of Eiza González.

In the gym and with the help of personal trainers, Eiza Gonzalez carries out a very intense fitness routine, with key movements to strengthen and mark the abdomen, buttocks and legs. In addition to dancing, aerobic discipline with which Eiza Gonzalez works the whole body and is ideal for marking all the muscles, performs strength and balance training.

Especially to prepare his action character in the film “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez adopted a more weight-lifting routine training which include shots and kicks based on martial arts.

And its buttocks toned also result from a pilates exercise that the star born in Mexico City never gives up. Eiza Gonzalez tones your muscles on a Pilates Reformer bed by doing a exercise that it is possible to replicate without apparatus, using one’s own body weight.

The Mexican actress performs a key exercise on the Pilates Reformer bed to tone her buttocks and legs.

It is a strength and resistance routine to achieve maximum functionality of the muscles and target small groups through slow and controlled movements that is recommended to be done three times a week as a complement to cardio routines, squats, lunges and kicks.

The key exercise Eiza Gonzalez on the pilates bed to get buttocks super toned are the “quadrupedal kicks”. It consists of placing yourself on the reformer bed, on your palms and knees, separated at the height of your shoulders and hips and with your back very straight. Placing one of the garters on one of the soles of the feet and with the hands fixed, kick that leg backwards, not in a straight line but slightly turning the hip.

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.