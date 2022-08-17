Keanu Reeves surprised the “John Wick 4” team with an expensive gift

Keanu Reeves He has become one of the most prominent actors in recent times due to his recognized roles in films such as “The Matrix” Y “Constantine”. But in addition to his talent in front of the cameras, the Canadian has also built a reputation for himself as a good guy, something he recently demonstrated with the team of “John Wick 4″ when presenting with an expensive gift for every stunt double.

On more than one occasion, Reeves has been referenced as a good guy, willing to help those in need, and has regularly treated his fans with kindness and respect. Also, has donated large sums of money to children’s hospitals. And as expected, he also sympathizes with his co-workers.

According to the Comic Book portal, the fourth installment of the famous action movie has already finished filming. And by the way, Reeves bought lavish gifts for each member of the stunt teamincluding Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang.

According to photos published in the stories of the stunt doubles, the actor bought each of them a Rolex Submariner wristwatch. Reeves had each personalized with an engraved back. which reads: “The John Wick Five”, followed by the double’s name, and finally “Thank you. Keanu. JW4 2021″.

According to the portal, each watch is worth $10,000, which sets the gift total at around $50,000. This price includes the one you bought for yourself.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted production of these watches, which makes it all the more impressive that he managed to secure them, and more than anything, that he got them as a gift to the four people who put his body in the film’s stunts. .

What is known about John Wick 4?

John Wick 4 will expand on the world of assassins that was further explored in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Keanu Reeves previously said that the fourth installment will delve into the construction of the world of assassins. He also commented that they are adding new characters to the franchise.

Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will reprise their roles. Actor Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Scott Adkins are some of the new faces joining the cast. However, it is still not very clear how they will fit into the story.

The last that was known about the production stage was that the team was filming in Berlin, Paris and Japan. On the other hand, this is the first installment that has a script in which the creator of the franchise, Derek Kolstad, was not involved.

The future of Keanu Reeves in action productions

Reeves has some great action movies on the way. John Wick 4 is not the end of the franchise. as a fifth installment has already been greenlit. The two action movies were supposed to be filmed back-to-back, but ultimately things didn’t work out under that scheme.

On the other hand, the Canadian also works as a producer in the television series “The Continental”, based on the famous hotel that houses the murderers of the John Wick franchise. The Starz production will follow the events that take place years before the movies over the course of three 90-minute episodes.

Next, “The Matrix Resurrections” It will hit theaters on December 22. The actor returns to the role of Neo for the first time since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.”

