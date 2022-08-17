Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN with Apple for GarageBand

Starting today, users of GarageBand on iOS and iPadOS have the ability to access two new ones Remix sessionsthanks to the collaboration signed by the Cupertino group with the international superstar Katy Perry and with the K-pop group SEVENTEEN. In this way, everyone can play the role of a DJ, trying their hand at the tracks of some of the best artists around.

GarageBand: Remix Sessions with Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

The contents are immediately accessible in the form of free downloadinside the Sound Library present in the app (to download it simply visit the App Store platform), the same that already includes a wide range of loops, sounds and instruments offered to those who want to express their creativity.

More specifically, the hits available as Remix Sessions are “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry e “Darl + ing” of the SEVENTEEN. Here are the words of Woozi, singer and member of the South Korean band.

We love sharing the experience of musical creation with our fa. We’ve been using GarageBand for years, so it’s an honor to partner with Apple on our GarageBand Remix Session. Now our fans can create music just like we do. We hope everyone can enjoy remixing our song “Darl + ing” with their sense of style.

For those unfamiliar with it, the Remix Sessions unpack each song into its original components. In this way, the user has full freedom: he can move them, add new beats, loops, effects and much more, giving the song a completely new sound. Not even one is missing step-by-step instruction video of an Apple Creative Pro, so as to be accessible even by those who do not have particular musical skills.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.