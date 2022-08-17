Julia Roberts’ curious birthday greeting to her niece Emma Roberts

instagram.com

In slow motion Julia Roberts and her niece Emma each blow a whistle that launches pieces of paper. The video is homemade, the scene is dark and the sound is empty. As the pieces of paper begin to fall, the two women smile at the camera. They also wear some weird birthday hats. The video, which received in a few hours more than 350 thousand likesuploaded by the actress of Pretty Woman to congratulate the youngest of the celebrities in the family for her 31 years. “Happy birthday, magical person! Oh how I love you,” she wrote.

Curious, funny, and a little unsettling, Roberts’s greeting fit perfectly with the more famous role of his niece, the star of American Horror Story. For her part, Emma responded to her aunt’s greeting by replicating the video in her Instagram stories with the caption: “I love you.”

Although for many years Julia and her brother Eric, Emma’s father, were estranged, today the relationship between them is more cordial. In the same way, Julia and her niece always tried to appear together in public and support each other in the media, making it clear that if the family dispute affected it at some point, they would not be responsible for it spreading.

In fact, recently, as published by People magazine, the young birthday girl revealed details of her relationship with Julia. Emma spoke during an interview with tattler about the alleged pressure of bearing the same last name as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and explained that he never felt the need to match his aunt’s career. “I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my thing,” she expressed.

The actress also recalled being on set for some of Julia’s great movies as a child, such as Erin Brokovich and The couple of the year. “I would write the wardrobe labels, organize the makeup brushes and see how they made the continuity books. She asked unfiltered questions. This industry really is ‘learn as you go,’” she revealed, revealing how those years of playing games on set helped her forge a career in the industry.

For her part, Julia spoke with the Los Angeles Times, in 2013, about how Emma handled fame in her early days: “When she comes to stay with us, I always think: ‘Please, let her be herself’, and she is still the same magical girl she used to be. I think a lot of it has to do with her intentions to take on a role in a business like this. If you have a pure vision of what you want to achieve, I think you can keep your own sense.”

family disputes

Eric is Julia’s brother and Emma’s father… the Roberts are a real buzz! (Agencies/).

The relationship between Julia and her brother Eric went through years of conflict. And while the rumors were always heard in the art world, it was Eric himself who put the conflict into words. In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine in 2018, the actor also confessed the true reasons for the family estrangement.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as a fight. I loved my sisters very much. He loved them, he adored them. They were very important to me and there were times when we were very close. We felt very protective of each other, but the hardest person to protect is oneself,” he explained, taking it upon himself to be the one who started the confrontation albeit without mentioning his drug addiction. “It was exhausting to spend time with me: I complained, I blamed others, I couldn’t enjoy the moment… Everyone needs a break from time to time, and that must have included Julia,” he added.

Another episode that confronted the brothers was Eric’s separation from Kelly Cunningham, Emma’s mother, whom he left for Eliza Roberts. In the midst of a conflictive dispute, the actress sided with her ex-sister-in-law and gave her all her support so that she could keep custody of little Emma, ​​mainly because of her brother’s problems due to consumption. of drugs and alcohol.

The relationship began to mend in 2004, when Julia and her husband, photographer Danny Moder, became parents.. At that time Eric went to the hospital with his wife, Eliza, to leave some gifts for the twins. Since that day the relationship is cordial.

What Eric did boast about in that same interview is that he was the first Roberts in the film industry: “I am very proud that everyone knows that I was the first. Because I was the first by far. I was the first to get Golden Globe and Oscar nominations, so I’m proud of that,” he said. He later claimed to be, in addition, the architect of the successful careers of both his sister and his daughter. “If it wasn’t for me, there wouldn’t be Julia Roberts or Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that. When Julia first came to New York, I went to William Morris and said, ‘Which one of you is going to offer my sister Julia a contract?’ ”.

