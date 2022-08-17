Jordi Caballero, the Catalan actor interpreter of ‘Gaslit’, dreams of leaving Hollywood

There was a time when the actors of our country dreamed of succeeding in Hollywood. The so-called mecca of cinema was the great goal for many and Jorge Caballero, a Catalan who traveled to the United States in 1987 pursuing his dream, now, 35 years later, when there is more and more globalization and you can work in the world from your own country, wants to go back

“I’ve been out my whole life. As a young man I went to Tisch School of the Arts because I was in love with musicals. It was the time of ‘Fame’ and it was fascinating & rdquor ;. This is how he explains his American dream. “During my childhood there was not much television and all the movies were American & rdquor ;, he continues. “There were no cell phones or internet and going to New York was like going to another planet& rdquor ;, he recalls from his home in Los Angeles via Zoom.

Once there, what was found was an exciting world. “It was all very special. At that time what you believed you believed a lot, because there was no way to compare. He was going down Fifth Avenue and he saw hyperbole. And that innocence is what really fueled my career and allowed me to do the things that I did. If I knew everything I know now, I don’t know if I would have done it & rdquor ;, she reflects.

And although the beginnings of an actor in the US usually go through waiting tables in a restaurant, he did not have to do it, since his qualities as a dancer They allowed him to earn a living giving classes, a task that he combined with continuing to train as an actor at the renowned school of Stella Adler, that of Robert de Niro. “When I graduated, I was already packed. It is a city to be in when you are young, because it gives you a lot of energy & rdquor ;, he assures.

when he entered ‘Sex in New York’ to play a Venetian millionaire, the love interest of the character from Sarah Jessica ParkerYou have already seen your first fruits. Remembering him, she still recites in Italian one of the phrases from his role. Because that nationality, that of Italian, together with that of Latino (now he plays the Cuban involved in the Watergatge in the film ‘Gaslit’, with Julia Roberts), is the one in which he has been most pigeonholed in Hollywood.

“The accent limits. Although nowadays everything has been opened up and everything is a little more international with the platforms. But the accent and your physical appearance very much dictated the type of role you were given. It is changing, because Latinos are more incorporated into the casts without playing a Latino role, but it still has an influence,” he insists. And although he has not done the careers of Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, he has participated in a lot of projects, like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’, ‘Scrubs’, ‘CSI Miami’, ‘Nip/Tuck’‘The Shield’, ‘The Unit’, ‘Grimm’ and ‘Justified”, among others.

And now look back. “In life it is more how you think you are doing than how you are doing. For me it was going fabulously. I made ads, campaigns… I did a photo shoot with a supermodel… & rdquor ;, she says. Dancing has been a constant in her career. In fact it was him who taught to dance flamenco and tango to Madonna herself. “She is very talented as a dancer & rdquor ;, he assures. She also acknowledges that mastering several languages ​​served her well. And she claims to be very good at speaking one language with another’s accent. “I speak English, French, Spanish, Catalan and I am studying Basque, the language of my grandmother & rdquor ;, she relates. And she sings a new dream out loud: “I would love to work in Catalan. And in Basque & rdquor ;.

Related news

If asked who has impressed him of all the artists he has met in these three decades, which have been many, he surprisingly answers Camila Hair, with whom he has worked on the video clip ‘Don’t go yet’ playing his father. She soon understands. “What I liked about her is that she had a trailer with her whole family. Even her cousins. When you created your triumph, you escaped from your life to create another. But there is a generation that finds that balance and you don’t have to give up everything to create your own life& rdquor ;, he says in admiration.

The blame for waking up from his sleep is partly due to confinement. Because he gave her time to reflect and realize that it was time to start the third stage of his life and it was time to go back. Return. He knows that it is not easy, but he thinks that with all the experiences he has had, he couldhave no place in a ‘talent’. In fact, he has already acted as a judge and choreographer for British television in ‘Bravo’s Step it Up and Dance’ Y ‘Dirty Dancing: The Time of your life’ . “In addition to acting and dancing, I also play the piano and compose. with what could be a judge of a ‘talent’ type ‘OT’. In one of those programs that encourage youth to seek their triumph, which is what I did & rdquor ;. And it is that in that of pursuing a dream, whatever it may be, he seems to be a master.