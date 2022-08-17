Jonah Hill announces that he will stop promoting his next films

From time to time, mental health problems are becoming more and more normal in our society, something that is completely good because unfortunately many people die from not treating them. However, we have also seen plenty of celebrities talking about their fight against anxiety and diseases that could attack anyone. Such is the case of Jonah Hill, who recently opened up and made a drastic decision to feel good.

In accordance with Varietythe 38-year-old actor published an open letter where announced that he will stop promoting his next films to continue working on his mental health. Among those projects is the tape You People, which Hill co-wrote with director Kenya Barris for Netflix and stars in alongside Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. But it will also be released very soon sputza documentary that made him open his eyes and move away from the spotlight.

Photo: Getty Images

Jonah Hill will step away from the spotlight to work on his mental health

To give you an idea, according to this same source in the documentary, Jonah Hill speaks openly about his mental problems with his therapist. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to understand that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are heightened by media appearances and public-facing events”mentioned the also director and producer about his decision.

Hill who we last saw Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more stars–, stated that he will not promote his next films or other future projects while taking this very important step to protect himself, because he considers that to do otherwise would be to betray himself and the essence of his documentary. Also, You are aware that you are one of the few people who have the privilege of taking time to treat yourself professionally.

“With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I hope it will be more normal for people to talk and act on these things. So that they can take steps to feel better and so that the people in their lives understand their problems better.” Jonah Hill wrote in the letter he sent to different Hollywood media

Photo: Getty Images

You can also read: These are the real life figures that inspired the characters of ‘Don’t Look Up’

For now, it seems You People Y sputz they are the only Jonah Hill productions that are close to being released. Although yes, at the beginning of 2022 he directed the second episode of the HBO drama series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. However, this step you took is extremely brave and important so that you can be good with yourself.

It may interest you