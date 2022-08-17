Johnny Depp: Will return to the director’s chair

Johnny Depp seeks to recover the time he lost in front of and behind the cameras, after being involved in a media trial for defamation and abuse against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp will direct a new film called “Modigliani”25 years after shooting “The Brave”, a project in which he himself acted and directed the famous Marlon Brando.

The film, which will begin shooting in Europe next spring, is co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has yet to be revealed.

The plot of the film tells the turbulence in the life of Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century to become a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.

“Modigliani’s life had great difficulties, but also a final triumph. It is a universally human story with which all viewers can identify,” Depp himself revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be produced for IN.2, the European arm of Depp-owned production company Infinitum Nihil.

In addition to this projectthe star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” returned to acting three years later in the film “Minamata” to embody King Louis XV, of the historical drama “Jeanne du Barry”, directed by the French Maïwenn Le Besco, for Netflix.

