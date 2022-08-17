Johnny Depp to direct movie about Jewish painter Amedeo Modigliani

(JTA) — Riding a wave of tabloid notoriety after winning his much-publicized libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp plans to direct a biopic about a different troublesome figure: Jewish Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani.

the star of Pirates of the Caribbean has teamed up with Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino to produce the film, which will be an adaptation of the 1979 play Modigliani of Dennis McIntyre.

It will chronicle the life of the artist whose portraits and sculptures of Parisian women (often nude, with elongated faces and limbs) posthumously made him an icon of the art world in the early 20th century.

“The saga of life Modigliani It’s one that I feel incredibly honored and truly honored to bring to the screen,” he said. Depp it’s a statement. “It was a life of great hardship, but ultimately triumph – a universally human story that all viewers can relate to.”

The production was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. No casting announcements have been made yet, but given that the artist died at the age of 35 from tuberculosis, it’s hard to imagine that Deppage 59, or Pacinoof 82, would interpret it.

born in a Sephardic Jewish family in Livorno in 1884, mod lived a short life marked by constant illnesses, drug and alcohol abuse and a large number of lovers (including the painter jeanne Hebuternewho, eight months pregnant with her child, committed suicide the day after her death).

Although he completed hundreds of paintings and sculptures, Modigliani it would not find recognition until years after his death in 1920.

Modigliani very occasionally explored Jewish themes in his art, including in a famous 1908 painting, The beanbut he was always aware of his identity beanaccording to his biographers. That identity was explored in a 2017 exhibit at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York.

The movie of Depp It would be the fourth biographical film of Modigliani. A 2004 effort starring Andy Garcia was criticized and New York Times He called it “catastrophic.”

Along with an already announced role as the king Louis XV in an upcoming biopic of The Royal Mistress jeanne du Barry, Depp hope to use the film Modigliani to stage a comeback in Hollywood after a closely vetted trial that divided the entertainment industry.

During the trial, heard and his lawyers painted a vivid picture of Depp as a serial abuser, while he and his team tried to portray her as a manipulative liar.

The ugliness of the trial spread to social media, where armies of fanatics from Depp (many of which were later revealed to be bots) mobilized against heard. The jury found all but one count in favor of Depp and the rest in favor of heard; both parties have appealed the case.

