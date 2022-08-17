Johnny Depp sells in hours and for more than 3 M euros ‘Friends & Heroes’, his first collection of paintings painted by him

elizabeth taylor, Keith Richards Y bob dylan are some of the characters portrayed on canvas by the actor, who raised more than 3 million euros.

Actor Johnny Depp poses with some pictures from his ‘Friends & Heroes’ series.

Far from grabbing headlines for their brilliant screen performances, Johnny Depp He has been in the eye of the media hurricane because of his trial against his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard.

After coming out the winner of the cause, the support he has received from friends, relatives and fans has been increasing and the latest proof of this is the success he has achieved as a plastic artist.

Detail of the portrait of Al Pacino.

Portrait of Elizabeth Taylor.

Johnny Depp made his debut as a painter with his series Friends & Heroes in an exhibition at the British gallery Castle Fine Arts. His neo-expressionist portraits of popular figures (friends and heroes for the actor) managed to sell out in hours, breaking a studio record.

According to the British media, the value of the collection would amount to more than 3 million euros, a figure that is not bad for a debut in the art world. Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, Keith Richards Y elizabeth taylor are some of the main faces of the series.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on the people who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” Depp said of his collection.

Detail of Bob Dylan’s portrait.

Portrait of Keith Richards.

What is clear is that Johnny Depp He is talented both on and off screen and has shown that he is a multidisciplinary artist.

Who knows if, in the not too distant future, he decides to show (and sell) his art to the public again.

We leave you with a video of Depp’s creative process.