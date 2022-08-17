Johnny Depp returns to the cinema with the film ‘The Warrior Photographer’ | POLITICS

After emerging victorious from an arduous legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the experienced American actor Johnny Depp returns with force to the cinema with the film ‘The warrior photographer’, which Star Films premieres in all national theaters this August 18. The film has received a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.

‘The Warrior Photographer’ is based on a true story and brings Depp back to the big screen playing Eugene Smith, the veteran American photographer who documented and denounced one of the most serious crimes against the environment and effects of mercury poisoning on citizens of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan.

Smith, one of Life magazine’s most revered World War II photojournalists, stayed on the scene for three years documenting what happened to several residents of this fishing town, who have suffered deformities, paralysis or loss of vision and In other cases, even death. The ingestion of fish contaminated by the chemical waste thrown by the factory caused them irreparable damage that, of course, they tried to hide or silence with money from high spheres. Smith immerses himself in the community, and images of him give the disaster a painful human dimension.

Johnny Depp once again shows his enormous acting talent in this film and his characterization of the photojournalist has been described as brilliant. Through a video that he shared on Instagram, the Hollywood figure shows the entire process to characterize Smith, among the changes in his physical appearance is gray hair, wrinkles and a gray beard with which he immediately increases several years.

The film was directed by Andrew Levitas (The Last Song, 2014), written by Levitas and David Kessler. Also in its cast are Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest, 2006), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat 2021), Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat 2021), Katherine Jenkins (Dream Horse, 2020), Jun Kunimura ( The Devil’s Presence, 2016), Lily Robinson (Dream of Love), Ryo Kase (Freedom Hill, 2014), Masayoshi Haneda (Colette: Liberation and Desire, 2018) and Yosuke Hosoi (Ibiza).

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: