Johnny Depp creates his new Jack Sparrow for the video game ‘Sea of ​​Dawn’

Johnny Depp has played an endless string of iconic characters: Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland and, of course, Jack Sparrow. The latter is of course the one that has had the most significance, becoming one of the most important of modern and contemporary Disney.. But after the fifth installment of the saga, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, the House of Mouse stopped having Depp as Sparrow due to accusations of mistreatment by Amber Heard. Although, it must be said that after the recent trial between the two, the door has been opened for the actor to play the character again, but nothing is clear.

In any case, now Depp has created his own Jack Sparrow to a short film related to Sea of ​​Dawna new pirate video game for mobile devices that of course comes to compete with Sea of ​​Thieves and to the future Skull and Bones from Ubisoft. Phillip Artoosh, this very unique character, has almost all the characteristics that we saw in Disney’s Jack Sparrow: that mix of unexpected humor in his dialogues, the way he moves and gestures, that slow and curious way of speaking, and even the character’s makeup and clothing are very similar. Depp created it and was involved with the production of the title. It seems that the actor took a lot of trouble with this job. Do you miss Sparrow?

Johnny Depp embroiders it as Phillip Artoosh in this small role

Right now, this is the closest we will see Johnny Depp to return to the world of piracy. The actor assured that he did not want to work with Disney again or for 300 million dollars, but things may change considering that Depp has special affection for this character, which he even briefly represented during one of his exits from the trial against Amber heard. that or maybe over time this curious character of Sea of ​​Dawn end up growing and manage to have your own independent projects, inside and outside the world of video games. Seeing that multiplicity is very fashionable now, nothing is impossible.