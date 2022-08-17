Johnny Depp and Mads Mikkelsen: Johnny Depp could return to “Fantastic Beasts” as Grindelwald | Film and Television

The legal battle of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It doesn’t seem to be over yet though. after the victory of the actor when since the verdict of his defamation case was known, he has kept himself busy with various projectsand now he could be preparing his return to the franchise of “Fantastic Animals”.

It was the actor himself. Mads Mikkelsenwho replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets in 2020, after Depp was forced to resign when he lost an earlier trial in the High Court against The Sunwho assured that he does not rule out the return of the actor.

It was during his speech at the Sarajevo Film Festival that Mikkelsen praised Depp as a “amazing actor” and said that taking on his role was “very intimidating”.

“I am a huge fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. That said, he couldn’t copy it. There was no way he could copy it, because it’s so much of him. It would be creative suicide. So we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between me and him. So yeah, he was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. He didn’t interact too much with them, but he could understand that they were heartbroken.”.

Johnny’s dismissal occurred when Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets filming had just started, so Mads Mikkelsen he was quickly hired as a replacement, bringing something new to the main antagonist of the franchise.

The movie didn’t make a big deal out of the change in the character’s appearance, so it could happen again with Depp’s return to the role, it would just be a matter of waiting.

Little by little, Johnny begins to return, now as King Louis XV in the historical film Jeanne du Barry, by French director Maïwenn, which will be Depp’s first major role. in three years. In addition, during the week he confirmed his return to directing after 25 years to direct a biopic titled Modigliani.