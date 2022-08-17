JLo and Ben Affleck, find out the details of their second wedding that will be this weekend

Almost a month has passed since Jennifer López and Ben Afflek said “I do” in an intimate and secret ceremony held in Las Vegas, where the witnesses were their children: Jennifer López (twins Emme and Max, 14 years old ) and those of Ben Affleck (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, aged 16, 13 and 10 respectively).

Now the “Benifer” couple, who has everyone in love, has announced a second wedding, which will take place this weekend at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to the stars’ event planner, Colin. Cowie.

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) walk on the Pont du Carrouseel and arrive in front of the Louvre Pyramid on J.Lo's 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris on July 24, 2022.

It is expected that this will be a large and luxurious ceremony where this time friends and family will be able to attend.

Aflek and JLo have been seen very much in love during what has been their honeymoon in Paris, in which their children were also.

This is how after two decades, the actors revive an old love that we have witnessed through the large number of photos shared on social networks, which show intimate details of the couple, which has generated a large number of reactions and memes about it

JLo, who decided to adopt the surname Affleck, has just ended a relationship with baseball player Alex Rodríguez, with whom she was very close to marrying after 4 years of relationship, due to what Jennifer herself said: mistrust, “I couldn’t fully trust him.” him”, so it is presumed that A-Rod would have been unfaithful.

While the interpreter Batman, He comes from a controversial 10-year marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflek met in early 2002, when they were both starring in a romantic comedy called “gigli”, by then they were 29 and 31 years old.

In November of that same year, Afflek proposed to her with an exorbitant pink ring valued at US $ 2.5 million, however, just one day before the ceremony, they suspended the plans, and each one made his life separately.

This was not an impediment for the couple to come back together after almost 20 years and show their love in all its splendor.