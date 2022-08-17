Jennifer Lopez’s sisters: everything to know about Leslie and Lynda

Image Credit: Gregory Pace / EIB / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most iconic singers and actresses of the last 30 years. The Bronx-born star both have an older sister Leslie, 56, and a younger sister Linda, 51. The sisters are clearly all very close, and both Leslie and Lynda surprised the singer when they recorded a video segment for her when she appeared on The Oprah Winfrey show in 2002. Lynda revealed that she was surprised to see so many people who were fans of her “silly sister” and also provided some information about Jennifer’s childhood. “As a child, Jen was the gang leader. Anything she was invented was usually her idea of ​​her, ”said Leslie.

Although J.Lo is a superstar, both of her sisters clearly think of her first as a family and then as a star. As they joke, it is clear that they are a close-knit family. “She is a famous movie star for all of you, but not for me. She is still my sister. Still my little pain in little sister, ”said Leslie. “Jen, you’re just a big sister, and we’re very proud of you, and we love you. My family loves you ”. Find out everything you need to know about J.Lo’s sisters here.

Leslie Lopez

While Jennifer is an international star, her older sister is far more reserved than she is. Although she gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey In the early 2000s, it appears that Leslie prefers to remain reserved. Given that J.Lo is a pop icon, it should come as no surprise that she comes from a musical family. Leslie’s Instagram bio says she is a musician too. Jennifer occasionally shared pictures of her sister on Instagram. She posted a black and white photo with Leslie and Lynda to celebrate International Women’s Day in 2022. “Every day I am inspired by so many talented, amazing and extraordinary women,” she wrote.

Although Leslie remained mostly self-contained, she dabbled a bit with acting when she played an opera singer in the 2021 film. The man in the attic. She also appeared along with her sisters and her son Brendon Scholl for the 2020 short film Draw with me, for IMDb. Besides Brendon, Leslie has another son, but not much is known about them. Jennifer celebrated that her granddaughter was selected as a leader for the Global Young Leaders Conference in an Instagram 2017. ”I couldn’t be prouder !!! Brendan is strong, intelligent and loving and obviously a leader, ”she wrote.

Lynda Lopez

Jennifer’s younger sister Lynda is no stranger to the spotlight, but she has taken a very different career path than her sister. She dabbled in acting, narrating some video short films in the 90s, as well as appearing alongside her sisters in Draw with me, for IMDb. She also did some production work alongside her sister and even worked as J.Lo’s assistant on his blockbuster film. Cheaters.

Despite her entertainment credits, Lynda is primarily a journalist. Early in her career, she was a VJ on MTV. She has been a style and entertainment correspondent for several TV shows as well as a radio DJ. She was also a daytime host for a few different morning news programs, including Have a nice day New York and a weekend news host for My 9 for some time. More recently, she has edited a collection of essays by a wide variety of writers called AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which features pieces by different writers reflecting on the New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.