Jennifer Lopez’s first husband assures that it will not last long with Ben Affleck

Though Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are experiencing incredible moments since they met again and were united in marriage in Las Vegas, there are those who do not see much of a future for their relationship, and even assure that they will end up divorcing.

Thus, without hesitation, he has affirmed it Ojani Noahthe Cuban model who was JLo’s first husband, whom she married in 1997 and ended in 1998.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not sure they’ll last,” Noa told the British newspaper. Daily Mail.

“‘Jen’ loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times,” she said. “Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life,” she recounted.

There are reasons that, according to Noa, make him think that with Affleck it will not happen differently than it did with him, with Chris Judd Y Mark Anthonyhis other marriages.

“When we slept together on our wedding night, he said we would be together forever,” she recounted.

The fact is that the 48-year-old actor also insists that López’s busy working life does not allow him to have long-term partners.

“I think she’s someone who will marry seven or eight times. I can’t imagine her settling down with one person. She’s constantly pushing herself forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also making very good progress.” quickly in his private life,” he said.

Lopez and Noa met in 1996 at a Cuban restaurant in Gloria Estefan in Miami and married the following year. “She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. At first, I had no idea who she was,” the Cuban said.

“We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar,” he said.

“We wanted to have children, we talked about having them, and then he told me that he couldn’t have a baby because it would interfere with his career. Our whole life became a lie,” he acknowledged.

Despite everything, Noa assured that she has maintained a beautiful friendship with López. “We were together romantically for two years, but we’ve been friends for almost a decade,” she said.